MCM-Meridian hosts Back to School Bash Saturday 

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is hosting a Back to School Bash in partnership with the Lauderdale County School District on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music, cheers, and an enticing aroma of food will draw guests to the museum for a sendoff into the new school year. Guests can fuel up for fun with tasty bites from local food trucks and free refreshments. Throughout the day, activities will include a science of bubbles experiment, stained glass bookmarks, Kandinsky-inspired paintings, and outdoor games of limbo, ring toss, giant Jenga, and more in My Fantastical Backyard.
All activities are included in $10 general admission or museum membership.
