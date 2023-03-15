McKee takes the helm of the Meridian Railroad Museum

When it comes to Meridian history, Anne McKee wears many hats. She has added one more to her collection as she takes the helm of the Meridian Rails Historical Society as its new executive director.
“This is going to be a challenge, but it is going to be a fun challenge,” said McKee, a native of Meridian.
She replaces Lucy Dormant, former president of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, who recently moved to the Memphis area with her family. Dormant was instrumental in getting the museum opened in its current location down from Union Station on Front Street in the old Railway Express Agency.
McKee is well known as a Mississippi storyteller, especially relating the history of Meridian and Lauderdale County. She serves on the roster of the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and is a founding board member of the Mississippi Writers Guild. She is the creator and director of the annual Rose Hill Historic Cemetery Costume Tour and is an organizer of the Meridian Downtown History Walk. She also is a former Mississippi Arts Commission Performing Artist and Teaching Artist.
“I have a lot of railroad roots,” McKee said. “My great-grandfather worked for the railroad here in Meridian. That is why my family originally moved to this area.”
McKee is looking forward to bringing her storytelling skills and love of history to her new role.
“Meridian is here because of the railroads, and I think it is important to teach that history,” she said.
