MCC's fall semester begins Monday

Incoming Meridian Community College first-year students and friends Chelsea Litchfield and Parker Berry were among those taking their turns to get their books from the Eagle’s Nest Book Store for the Fall Semester 2020.

Litchfield is planning on pursuing a career in elementary education, and Berry desires to study radiologic technology. “I wanted to come to MCC because it’s close to home. I feel like it’s the best option,” said Berry. Litchfield agreed and said she’s enrolled because it’s more economical. MCC’s fall semester begins Aug. 17. For more information about MCC Fall Semester’s start, go to www.meridiancc.edu.

Meridian Community College will begin its Fall Semester 2020 on Monday, Aug. 17, with faculty, staff and administration ready for the new start.

With an emphasis on safety, the college requires all students, employees and visitors to campus to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Additional supplies, including hand sanitizing stations, disinfectant wipes and face masks, have been gathered in preparation for the fall semester’s opening.

“Much is at stake, and we are all working very hard to do what we believe is best and in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner.

University Transfer/General Education classes are offered in a hybrid format for the fall term. These courses will not meet in person for the first two days of class, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Instead, sessions will meet online through Canvas, the College’s learning management system. During these first two days, instructors will introduce course content and give students an overview of classroom protocol for the fall term.

Students enrolled in a career and technical, nursing, or healthcare-related programs will need to report to class at the regularly scheduled times on Monday, Aug. 17, unless their instructor has previously notified them otherwise.

All students will be using Canvas and are encouraged to log in before the Aug. 17 start date.

