MCC's Addie Winters named Mississippi's 2020 New Century Workforce Scholar

Addie Winters, a sophomore at Meridian Community College, has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Scholars and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
“We believe education holds an extraordinary promise to change lives,” said Helen Smith Price, president of the Coca-Cola Foundation. “We hope that providing these college scholarships to deserving students will enable them to realize their full and unique potential.”
New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country.
Only one New Century Workforce Scholars was selected from each state.
“We congratulate Addie for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize her outstanding achievements,” said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”
The New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized during the Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Congress in Chicago in October.
