MCCers put food drive into overdrive

Meridian Community College students, faculty, and staff have a 1,000-plus can-do attitude.
And no better way was that demonstrated than at the first MCC vs. Mississippi State University-Meridian Canned Food Drive. A friendly competition was cooked up for who could collect the most canned foods for this food drive; donations were to add to Hope Village and MCC's food pantries.
Students, faculty, and staff donated all kinds of canned, non-perishable foods, from corn to chowder soup to green beans to kidney beans and from mac and cheese to canned beef was gathered. Everything one can think of was collected, said Ambrielle Adams, MCC lead coordinator for housing and student activities, who helped to oversee the project.
"We gathered a total of 1,648 cans and won by an overwhelming margin," Adams said, crediting the donors. "This would not have been possible without their contributions," she added.
Though this contest has ended, it's not the last. "We wanted to start a tradition that is fun and gives back during the holidays. We all know the holidays are a season for giving, and what better to give back to the Hope Village for Children and our local school pantry," Adams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.