MCC women's basketball team game to Rock the Vote

For Ambreah Waters, a 19-year-old Meridian Community College sophomore from Meridian, helping fellow students prepare to vote is vital for a host of reasons but especially for those her age.
“Today’s generation had it easy because we haven’t had much to fight for," Waters said. "Voting is important because when we vote, we have a say so in who will be in office and in charge of parts of our finances and life.”
Waters, along with her Lady Eagles basketball teammates, helped to get 80 people, both students and community residents, to sign up to register to vote in a two-day session held on the MCC campus, just outside of their home court at the Graham Gymnasium.
It was an MCC brand of Rock the Vote, an empowerment drive for youths to participate in the voting process.
Lady Eagles Assistant Basketball Coach Tia’Wana Pringle said the idea to do this volunteer endeavor came about because of the upcoming elections.
“We wanted as many people as possible, young women and men in college, to give themselves an option to go to the voting polls," Pringle said. "We wanted them to know how much power they have in this next election.”
And because of the coronavirus situation, volunteering to help others outside of campus wasn’t ideal.
“With COVID-19 disrupting the norm, we thought, ‘Why not participate in Rock The Vote campaign right here on campus?,’” Pringle said.
Pringle noted voting is important because of the evolving world.
“Many times, our young people ignore politics because of not understanding any of the conversations,” she said.
“This year – and many years before – the most affected group is college-aged youth," Pringle said. "The changes that are occurring are ones they will have to live through and with for much of their adult lives. For that reason, they should have the information up front and the power of choice to have a say in it.”
The players agree.
“I think it is important to get others registered to vote because this is our future and our voices need to be heard,” said Turshunna Alford, 18, a freshman from Meridian.
Pringle was pleased with the turnout, mostly since it was the first time the team did an activity such as this. She also urged those who signed up should print the form and send it to their circuit clerk’s office in the county of which they reside.
Callie Cowan, 18, a freshman from Gautier, reminded those of her generation: “It is important to register to vote because we millennials can determine what we want in our future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.