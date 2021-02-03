MCC, William Carey sign transfer agreement

Meridian Community College and William Carey University officials signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday allowing career and technical students at MCC to earn a four year degree.
The new partnership will allow students with technical degrees from MCC to transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree in general studies at William Carey.
Ben Burnett, executive vice president at William Carey, said the agreement allows students to use technical and career credit hours as elective credits. The degree at William Carey can be completed online, he said.
“We want to emphasize that our career and technical graduates have a pathway to go and to finish,” Burnett said.
MCC President Tom Huebner said students will have to meet admissions requirements to take part in the program.
“Anytime we can help provide an opportunity for our students, whether they are a university transfer student or a career technical student, it makes a difference,” he said. “It just opens another door for students.”
