MCC, William Carey sign partnership

For the second time, a partnership between Meridian Community College and William Carey University was solidified by the signing of a memo of understanding (MOU) this week.
MCC President Thomas Huebner and WCU Executive Vice President Ben Burnett, and Associate Vice President for Health Programs Janet K. Williams signed an agreement to afford MCC students the opportunity to transition to healthcare programs at William Carey University.
“I’m excited about this. I think it will open doors for our students and us,” said Huebner.
Burnett noted that more than 45 percent of WCU first-time students are community college students. “It’s important to us to embrace community colleges. Mississippi cannot afford to exist in higher education matters without the community college system,” said Burnett.
“We are interested in improving the lives of the people of Mississippi,” Williams added. “Our priority is to make sure those in Mississippi go to the professional programs, increase their education levels to fulfill their dreams.”
