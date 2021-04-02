Meridian Community College’s fall semester will begin Aug.16 on a traditional schedule.
“We’re excited to bring students back full time in the fall,” Deanna Smith, dean of student services at MCC said in a media release. “It’s been a difficult year for our students, and it will be good to get back to some normalcy,” she said.
The college's vice president for academic affairs Michael Thompson said faculty, staff and students are eager to return to on-campus learning.
“The in-person interaction between the students and instructors is very important to many students' learning process,” he said.
Smith said safety measures will continue to be in place.
“We will still have online offerings for students who aren't yet comfortable coming back to campus,” she said. Thompson agreed, adding, “As always, we will have an abundance of online offerings for students who prefer the online learning environment.”
Classrooms are now equipped with a hybrid hybrid flexible or HyFlex technology that combines face-to-face and online learning, according to college officials at the school said in a release. The college will also have needlepoint bi-polar ionization systems have been installed in classrooms and buildings around campus.
