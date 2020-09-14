Meridian Community College will join the nation in observing National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 18.
A flag raising ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Ivy-Scaggs Hall flag plaza, Pam Baranello, veterans and military services coordinator for MCC, said. MCC President Thomas Huebner will give the welcome and Director of Student Engagement Brandon Dewease will offer the POW/MIA prayer.
Traditionally observed on the third Friday in September, the observance is one of six days throughout the year Congress has mandated the flying of the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag.
The flag features a white disk bearing in black silhouette a man’s bust, a watchtower with a guard on patrol and a strand of barbed wire. The white letters POW and MIA with a white five-pointed star in between stand out above the disk. Below the disk is a black and white wreath with the motto “You Are Not Forgotten” written.
“This is the day to remember those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who are missing in action, as well as their families,” Baranello said. “We want to recognize their service and sacrifice.”
The annual POW/MIA ceremony held each year by Naval Air Station Meridian and the city of Meridian at City Hall has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
