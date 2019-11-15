University of Southern Mississippi Professor Nicholas Ciraldo will present a master guitar class at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Meridian Community College's Foundation Chapel.
Community residents are welcomed to attend and observe, Mitch Brantley, MCC guitar instructor, said. There is no admission fee.
A classical guitarist, Ciraldo has recently completed a tour of China and has released his third CD, according to an MCC news release.
He will perform a few pieces and then will teach three selected students in a masterclass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.