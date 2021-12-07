More than 200 Meridian Community College students will receive their diplomas and or certificates when College hosts its Fall Commencement on Friday, Dec. 10.
The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the Temple Theater located in downtown Meridian.
Deanna Smith, dean of student services, said graduation day is special. “For those of us in higher education, graduation represents a milestone and a transition. We're proud of our students’ accomplishments but we're excited about their futures,” she said.
Delivering the welcome for the commencement program will be Associate Degree Nursing Program graduate Latasha Cooper. University Transfer graduate Jayla Smith will offer an invocation. Culinary Arts Technology graduate Camille Smith will conclude the program with a benediction. Dylan Laird, a member of the MCC Dimensions show choir, will provide musical entertainment during the program and also lead the singing of the alma mater.
McKenna and Smith and Jharmain Inge, Robert Tabb, and Emily Williams will also be inducted into MCC’s Circle of Excellence for having performed in an exemplary fashion both academically and in community service. Each honoree was nominated for the award by one or more college faculty members.
Preceding the commencement will be pinning ceremonies for the students in the Practical Nursing Program at 9 a.m. and the Associate Degree Nursing Program at 11 a.m. The two ceremonies will also be held in the Temple Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.