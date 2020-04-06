Madi Thompson was looking forward to walking across the stage in May to receive her diploma from Meridian Community College.
After two years of hard work, the civil engineering major was excited about graduation and being recognized at the school's honors banquet.
“Just coming to graduation is the time they recognize you," she said. "It's a full-circle moment."
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson and her fellow classmates will have to wait to celebrate.
Graduation was planned for May 8, but with the MCC campus closed, the commencement ceremony was postponed.
Graduates will have to wait until later in the summer or December to walk.
Instead of a formal, face-to-face event, awards night will be held on April 28 via social media.
The college will make a series of posts every few minutes on its Facebook and Instagram simultaneously. Awards recipients will be mailed their plaques.
Students who paid their graduation fees will have the amount credited back to their accounts, and those planning to graduate in May will have their diplomas mailed to them.
“It's kind of disheartening," Thompson said. "But you can see the other side of it, because there is a reason for what they are doing."
Thompson, who plans to continue her education at Mississippi State, didn’t know the week before spring break would be the last time she'd see her classmates and teachers.
“It was the last time I walked off of MCC’s campus, I didn’t know that,” she said. “I didn’t know that would be the last time I walked out of class, that is the moment you want to keep and hold on to."
Brian Cockrell, 19, who is majoring in business administration with an emphasis on sports management, was looking forward to ending his semester with graduation.
“When I did find out that graduation was canceled, I was hurt because you put your two years of hard work at MCC and you are waiting on the big moment to graduate,” he said. “Your family and your friends and everybody just seeing you walk across that stage."
Cockrell is also missing being on campus with his friends since the school moved to online classes last month.
“You're not getting that full college experience anymore because you are not able to meet new friends, or hang out with those new friends or just being involved with the college activities on campus,” he said.
Cameron Stallworth, 20, a sophomore in the medical assistance program said that even though he is planning to graduate this summer, he's worried about students like Cockrell, who are planning to move on to a four-year school in August.
The students aren't the only ones who were looking forward to graduation this spring.
“It’s heartbreaking on several levels because graduation is meaningful to them," said MCC President Tom Huebner, who said he will miss shaking students' hands and saying goodbye. Huebner said there are plans to set up some kind of celebration to honor the students, but those plans have not been finalized.
Thompson said that while she won't walk across the stage in May, she's glad the college is making an effort to honor its students for their hard work.
"I'm glad they're getting the opportunity in August and December,” she said. “The key is that they are at least getting the opportunity to do that and be recognized."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.