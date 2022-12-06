MCC students ready for graduation

Meridian Community College students Jashayla Clemons and India Whittle tried on their graduation gowns and mortar board caps to prepare for the Friday, Dec. 9, commencement ceremony.
Clemons and Whittle, students in the College's Practical Nursing Program from Philadelphia, said they were excited about the upcoming ceremony and their futures.
Clemons, 27, had graduated from MCC's Surgical Technology Program and returned to her alma mater to study in the PN program.
Whittle, 31, who serves in the Air National Guard, said she earned her ENT certification from the guard 10 years ago and wanted to pursue nursing. "I decided the medical field was for me," she said. Whittle is currently working at the Mississippi Care Center in DeKalb.
The classmates are planning to continue their studies at MCC, hoping to return to study in the Associate Degree Nursing Program.
MCC's graduation ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the Temple Theater. Also, on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Temple Theater, the Practical Nursing Program will host its pinning ceremony at 9 a.m., and the Associate Degree Nursing Pinning will begin at 11 a.m.
