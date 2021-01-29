Meridian Community College recognizes scholastic achievements by publishing the President’s and Dean’s Lists at the end of the fall and spring semesters.
The President’s List includes students carrying 12 or more semester hours who have a grade point average of a 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s List includes students carrying 12 or more semester hours who have a grade point average of 3.25 to 4.0.
Students named to the President’s List Fall 2020 include:
Montgomery Clark Campbell, Caleb J. Carbonneau, Walker J. Hoffer, Ryan Andrew Meachum, Reagan Mackenzie Reid and Makayla Danielle Thompson, all of Bailey; Cody Martin Marks of Brandon; Mary B. Thompkins of Butler, Ala.; Clara Grace Allen and Madison Clarie Benson, both of Caledonia; Daelin Jerrod Jones of Carson; John Thomas Carpenter, Jordan Lynn Cook and Summer Rae Martin, all of Carthage; Jason Wade Alexander; Joseph A. Aviles, Avery Harper Bryan, Eli Cayden Bryan, Michelle Lynn Eakes, Tia Christine Malley, Steven Adam Motes, Camryn B. Parten, Claudia S. Preciado, Joy Alexandra St. Clair, Shakirah A. Stelle, Brayden S. Stewart and Jacob Forrest Vance, all of Collinsville; Angelia Rice of Columbus; Josie Kaitlin Greene of Conehatta; Phyllis Ladedria Watkins of Cuba, Ala.; Austin Lakeith Jones of Daleville; Jamie Danielle Smith and Briunna Lashaya Spivey, both of Decatur; JaDarius Kejuan Edwards, Morgan Olivia McMahon and James W. Stephens, all of DeKalb; Zachary Hiram Brewster, Kaitlyn Claire Campbell, Elizabeth Denham Cochran, Cayley B. Covington, Hannah Virginia Annett Kennedy and Laura Caroline McCraney, all of Enterprise; Annsleigh Jean Shelley of Greenville; Rebecca Jo Deakle of Hattiesburg; Sallie Rose Carver of Hernando; Landry Taylor Jones and Raymond Bronson Walker, both of Hickory; Clara Chemutai Mutai of Jackson; William Robert Cline, Jedarius Davson McDonald, Gerry Parker and Jayla Rheonna Smith, all of Lauderdale; Joshua Blake Taylor of Laurel; Haley Chase Hicks of Linden, Ala.; Josiah Nathaniel Goss of Louisville; Jacob B. Butler and Cassie Thanh Nhi Nguyen, both of Marion; Ethan P. Archie, Jakeb Dalton Bailey, Felicia LaShel Barfield, Destiny Artazia Barnett, Angela Louise Bautista, Jason Michael Begley, Andre E. Blake, Aaron Christoper Brannan; Grace Lillian Brown, Sarah A. Brown, Jamie C. Caldwell, Estefany A. Chavarria, Destiny T. Clark, Anna Elizabeth Crane, Albert K. Creer, Kinsey M. Davis, Jacob William Feist, Sydney L. Goodman, Toni Michelle Grant, Amber Louise Hall, Trevis Austin Hayes, Jakennis David Heidelberg, Steve Marion Ivy, Juanita Johnson, Gabrielle Moriah Jones, Morgan Elizabeth Marlow, Dustin B. Mitchell, Cornelius Reeshod Mosley, Loren Nicole Nix, Megan Lee Oliver, Bijen D. Patel, Hunter W. Pearsell, Elon W. Presley, James Anthony Pruitt, Hannah F. Queen, Teresa Marie Radcliffe, Sophie Alannah Roberts, Chasity Robertson, Jhabrisha Rush, Rometres D. Rush, Madison O. Russell, Tara Leigh Shelton, Mckenzie G. Shirley, William Blake Shirley, Lauris Alexander Sims, Michael Dru Smith, Jade A. Temple, Julia Thaggard, Donnie T. Thomas, Lucas Warner Thomas, Kayleigh Breann Tidwell, Jaylen E. Vance, Darrell Velez, Dyson Williams, Presley R. Williamson, Alexis Michelle Wilson, Shayla Celeste Wilson and Henry Zheng, all of Meridian; Joshua Tyler Addy, Jaylon Marquez Jones and Michelle Lee Ryans, all of Newton; Kaylen Tyarra Johnson and Kyla Ciarra Johnson, both of Olive Branch; Julia Camille McKenna, Carlondria DaTriana McLaughlin, both of Pachuta; Hannah Leann Woods of Pearl; Tywonna N. Clemons, Macy E. Gray, August Alyse Gurry, Tamician Chanel Hunt, Kristina Robinson, Matthew Ethan Sanders, Trey G. Shelton, Christopher C. Smith and Hannah M. Thrash, all of Philadelphia; Tatyana R’meykah Evans, Anissa S. Green, Remington Cheyenne Molina Nunez, Courtney Odom, Andrew W. Parker, Abby S. Rawson and Amanda Grace Skidmore, all of Quitman; Jimmeka Tenay Neal of Reform, Ala.; Alexsandra D. Rangel of Ripley; Sara Beth Brown and Abdur R. Downey, both of Rose Hill; James Andin Johnson of Smithville; Meridith Laci Archer and Anna B. Card, both of Starkville; Davis A. Pool of Steens; Jada Clair Hiatt of Stonewall; John T. Etheridge of Sweet Water, Ala.; Benjamin Joel Allison, Ethan C. Doxey and Vincent L. Reynolds, all of Toomsuba; Natalie R. Patchin and Danielle Nicole Spears, both of Union; Miguel Angel Vasquez of Vardaman; James C. Simpson of Walnut Grove; Ronsbel Doribel Castillo-Lopez and Kaitlyn Elise Ralls, both of Waynesboro; and Juliana Grace Abston of York, Ala.
Dean’s List honorees for the Fall 2020 semester include:
Naikia Keshae Price of Ackerman; Alec Jason Sparks of Amit, La.; Emilee Grace Slade of Amory, Parker Alexa Berry, Nicole Marie Briggs, Jasmine P. Bush, Dayviyonna My-Quasha Collier, Lawson A. Freeman, Ada’Shea Jamecia Hunt, Olivia Gayle Leager and Zach Martin Linton, all of Bailey; Colin Alexander Hartman of Batesville; Briana Zapata of Biloxi, Kadijah Q. Keyes of Bolton; Billie Rae Brown, Andrew McCrae Houston and Lydia Renee’ O’Quinn, all of Brandon; McKenzy Reese Stewart of Brookhaven; Kylie A. Crabtree and Michelle Lenette Smith, both of Buckatunna, Danielle G. Sealey and Nikita Shantell Brown, both of Butler, Ala.; Mia M. Adams of Byram; Bridgett Natlia Erving and Bailey Elizabeth McClellan, both of Canton; Philip Wayne Evans, Illyeanna Patrice Griffin, Ashley Michelle Smith and Keyahda Nicole Smith, all of Carthage; Josie Leona Brewer of Chatom, Ala.; Ashton Steve of Choctaw; Elijah Brannon Sharp and Daisy V. White, both of Chunky; Cameron K. Albritton, Jordan R. Conner, Adam J. Moncure and Carson R. Turner, all of Clinton; Aaliyah Desiree Atkins of Collins; Makenzie L. Bohl, Chloe Isabella Boswell, Breanna Marie Davis, Candace M. Dunn, Madison L. Field, Isabel Hernandez, Thomas Gage Hollingsworth, Kyra J. Howell, Adam Cade Johnson, Layton Delaynie Laird, Kristian Vance Lee, Braden Kyle Luke, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall, Brett Anthony Mason, Kennedy Reagan Mayatt, Hannah L. McPherson, Wesley Dallis Phillips, Anna Grace Ramsey, Ethan Parker Robson, Emilio Benjamin Chua Santiago, Lauren R. Snowden, Brandalynn M. Summers, Camaya Marshae Thornton, Cameron Moore’dale Thornton, Hunter T. Thornton, Lauren Kenna Walker, Lesleigh Denene Wallace and Janie Isabella Yoskovich, all of Collinsville; Kimberly Dawn Brasfield of Columbus; Amanda Nicole Longmire of Conehatta; Lesley Yaray Herrera of Corinth; Olivia K. Gray of Crawford; Destiny Danielle Walton of Cuba, Ala.; Alex Ryan Brown of Daleville; Victoria N. Clark and Gabrielle Chaste Loper, both of Decatur; Amanda Danielle Blair, Kaila J. Clemons, Ferdarius M. Davis, Abby J. Rose, Kurt Russell Schroeder and Eumika K. Wiggins, all of DeKalb; Haley Jo Kelley of Diamondhead; John Ellis Mitchell of Ellisville; Emily Ann Waddell of Emelle, Ala.; Cainan Z. Black, Malerie G. Covington, Alanna Z. Elmore, Ally M. Gavis, Millaree Arlene Keely, Kolby River Kidd, Ashlyn Bailey Redmond, Anna C. Russell, Ansley Elizabeth Shelby, Haley B. Stockman, Anna Kathryn Touchstone, John Lee Williams and Karigan L. Williams, all of Enterprise; William G. Frank of Eupora; Kiara D. Finderson, Hannah Kathryn Hollingsworth and Presley Aaron Warmack Wade, all of Forest, Callie Leanne Cowan of Gautier, Shelby L. Tyson of Gilbertown, Ala.; Shawonder Wilson of Greenwood; Talia L. Leggett of Heidelberg; Abby Kirstyn Hollingsworth and Amelia C. Vasquez-Johnson, both of Hickory; Tornezo C. Williams of Jackson; Brandon Paul Bordelon of Kiln; Micheal Keith Banks of Kosciusko; Ty’Asian Breaun Avery, Dupri A. Blackshear, Christopher Donavan Hopson, Summer Lea Johnson, Skyler Street Kinard, Amy Elizabeth Moore, Martinique Marseilles Munn and Jimmyia Tamir Smith, all of Lauderdale; Yenesis Beatriz Atencio, Cayleb Austen Dyess, Mark E. Dyess, Kolbi Mariah-Ann Dyess and Ashley Nicole Ward, all of Laurel; Grecia Ringo of Lawrence; Cameron Scott Boggan of Lena; Amber LeighAnn Clearman, Olivia Lauren Harrison, Britney Roshell Murphree and Matthew Q. Oliver, all of Little Rock; Chelsie Amaya Carr of Louin; Kamisha K. Anderson, Shekira Keantria Gill, Emily Rose Hathorn, Tiffany La’Shae Hornesbuger, Kayle Raye Reynolds, Jazylon Woodard and Alexis Latonya-Mona Yarbrough, all of Louisville; Arionna J. Galloway of Lumberton; Madayshia Lofton of Maben; Tyler Reed Borntrager, Jazsmine L. Perry and Nicole Verdell, all of Macon; Michael Chandler DiMartino, Stormy Dee Hauptman and Kaymen Russell, all of Madison; Brittany Deanna Johnson of Mantee; Jaley Morgan Culpepper, Morgan N. Dubose, Latoya D. Griggs and Mania Shynay Moss, all of Marion; Tykira Dashay Bouldin of Mendenhall; Nash D. Acton, Jerome Deshawn Adkins, Andres E. Alonso, Henry Lavelle Anderson, Naomi M. Anderson, Harley Brett Ansley, Shane Christopher Arledge, Gavin Larice James Ash, Jennifer Leigh Austin, Clayosha Bianna Avery, Bill Barfield, Harleigh Bryanna Barham, Christopher A. Belvin, Tamara A. Bennamon, Allen David Bishop, Ralie Olivia Boles, Haley Diane Bonner, Joshua M. Bradley, Mackenzie K. Britt, Kierra K. Brown, Lakeitha O. Brown, Jaylen A. Brunson, Jordyn Kaliyah Brunson, Briana LaShae Carter, Brenda ReAnn Chatham, Kavita M. Chaudhari, Caleb James Clearman, Tilleah R’moni Cole, Mckenzie L. Comer, Rana Elise Cook, Thomas M. Cottrill, Mark Keenan Covington, Brenny Gail Crager, Bradley J. Crawford, Andrew Blake Creel, Randy Taylor Creighton, Abigail Rose Culpepper, Michelle Leigh Culpepper, Kenyon R. Darden, Destin E. Davis, Gina Alexis Duvalle, Rickardo Camondrae Fields, Christian Scott Freeze, Tania Valeria Garcia Gonzalez, Cameron D. Garrett, Skylar Nicole Glenn, Morgan G. Godfrey, Dieter Jairo Gonzales Guevara, Chloe R. Graham, Madelyn R. Gray, Shelby Rose Gray, Shakedria Meionne Griffin, Alexa B. Hagwood, Samantha L. Hagwood, Quadarius S. Hall, Jason Dwight Hardy, Jamie Leighann Harris, Matelyn Grace Heiser, Edwar Stuardo Hernandez, Michaela Koren Hill, Andrew Zachary Hodges, Timothy Wayne Hopkins, Jaidyn Hover, Thomas C. Howell, Emily Madison Huebner, Jharmain Davion Inge, Morgan Elizabeth Inshetski, Brickley Kawaii Jackson, JaQuan Arnez Jackson, Madison Nicole Jackson, Jokeria Jes’briosha Johnigan, Hunter Wayne Johnson, David Scott Joiner, Cathy Lynette Keller, Joshua Traevyn Taja Kelly, Olivia G. Keyes, Raydarrius Rayshun King, Hanna Joyce Lane, Tyler Seth Lank, Marcia Renee Laphand, Ja’Niya Alisaya Lewis, Andrew Martin Linton, Elizabeth Marie Long, Rileigh Bret Marlow, Brandon Lee Martin, Shyanne S. Maye, Cameron Antonio McClinton, Samuel Reginald McDonald, Sage Savannah McKee, Amber Leigh McLelland, William Dalton McMullan, Jared Austin McMullen, Quanisha Rajenik McMullen, Nathan Adams Metcalf, Maria Pam Ronez Pacho Mirabueno, Alaina C. Moore, Paden Tureaud-Cordel Moore, Demontae Keshun Moss, James K. Murphy, Vericka Denise Naylor, Alexis D’Shea Nicholson, Riana Shayna Noble, Ben Luke Paget, Celeste Pederson, Yovis Abraham Perdomo, Ethan James Perdu Delay, Mia Emani Pittman, Joseph Tyler Poppy, Car’Taezia Powell, Clara A. Radcliffe, Shundarrius Randolph, Britney Lynn Rawson, Shelbie Dean Reid, Alexis Beall Riley, Madison Lee Rinnels, Chloe Elizabeth Robbins, Latavia A. Roberts, Tylier Mychele Roberts, Katie Elaine Roe, Keimoni J. Ruffin, Madalyn Rose Sanders, Chase Scarbrough, Daiquan Quandais Scott, Alexandra Danielle Self, Austin Bradley Shanks, Peyton Sheehan, Tanya Ranay Shirley, Clay B. Shumate, Tyler Bryce Slay, Katelynn Rebecca Smith, Rhett Bergin Smith, Tyler Sullivan Smith, Jonathyn Spinks, Shrishti R. Srivastava, Rebekah Leanne Stephens, Leila Suzanne Stewart, Tyreese Maureese Strickland, Joseph McClain Tanko, Kimberly Ann Taylor, Payton A. Taylor, Matthew James Tennant, Eric M. Thomas, Landricka T. Thompson, David Justin Tisdale, Jenna Erin Topcik, Madison Alyssa Topcik, Jatasia Naliya Latrice Triplett, Caitlyn E. Tyree, Erica Destiny Vaughn, David M. Viger, Erin Elizabeth Walker, Isabella Maisie Warham, Ambreah Waters, Bailey L. Weddington, Robert Brandon Wickwier, Aleece Breanna Williams, Christina Hope Williams, Emily C. Williams, Jourdan R. Williams, Katherine Elisabeth Williams, Nolan Reed Yates and Myea S. Young, all of Meridian; Aleah Samone Manuel of Millry, Ala.; Khanijah Kearra White of Moorhead; Dominesha Shakira Nicholson of Needham, Ala.; Brynn Anthony Boutwell of Newton; Kalie J. Parks of Noxapater, Gabriel Foster Evans, Zion McClean and Caleb Daniel Montiforte, all of Ocean Springs; Louis B. Gatlin of Oxford; Alexa Dean Harper and Sayjah Miella Jones, both of Pachuta, Alanna Sherrial Rawls, Latalya Robertson, Daniel Elton Stevens and Michaela Monique Washington, all of Pearl; Melissa Ann Ingle of Pelahatchie; Felicia Keys McFarland and Lindsay Caitlin Pope, both of Petal; Carla Lasette Bobo, Jordan Leigh Burrage, Corey B. Byars, David Bailey Cook, Emily Lauren Duncan, Kiara Chante Evans, Caroline Hudnall, Melanian Nicole Jimmie, Maiya J. Joe, Alexus Nicole Lathem, Hoai T. Pham, Tien T. Pham, Mya M. Robinson, Kimberly Nicole Sanders, Abbey Sistrunk, Tara D. Willis and Alexis J. Zehr, all of Philadelphia; Shaquanna Christique Coats of Pickens; Natalie J. Gulczynski of Poplarville; Adrain Deanna Moore of Porterville; Dorothy Gean Taylor of Preston; Colton J. Albritton, Michael Ian Bishop, Sibilla H. Blackwell, Madison Etta D’Angelo, Erin S. Gibson, Heather LeShae’ Grantham, Marly Brianna Johns, Dustin Chase Johnson, Jayla Alissa Osborne and Justin Tyler Rawson, all of Quitman; Laura Anne Williams of Ridgeland; Kalisha R. Williams of Roxie; Choyce Diffey of Sallis; Timothy Blackwell of Saltillo; Sydney M. Sizemore of Satsuma, Ala.; Avery Leigh Byerley of Saucier; Luke F. Yelverton of Shubuta; Jasmine Chardelle Jenkins and Alexis Sierra Lewis, both of Shuqualak; Taylor Ray Jefcoat and Tiffany Alisha Rayner, both of Soso; Jasmine Pegues of Southaven; Denise Adriana Fuentes, Mitch Alexander Graves and John Fletcher Perry, all of Starkville; Marquita Catherine Winborn of Stateline; Chastity Lewis, Santrez R. Pough and Nathan Smith, all of Stonewall; Chandler Ryan Cline of Taylorville; Charles L. Wesley of Terry; Shakira Lavonia Campbell of Thomasville, Ala.; Montrea Lynette Alexander, Blair E. Black, Jamyiah Lynette Broach, Luke Hunter Hedgpeth, Kimberly D’Andria Hill, Justin Daniel Irwin, Reagan Leigh Mathis and Aaliyah Kristin McCallum, all of Toomsuba; Tanijal K. Matthews of Tylertown; Mary Brittany Hatcher, Natalie Tillman McCoy, Trey J. Terrell and Charles Allen Thomas, all of Union; Michael McClelland Fain of Vestavia, Ala.; Jermiyah K. Brown, Joshua Caleb Hallberg, LaQuinta Diann Hudson and Luke Camden Yocum, all of Vicksburg; Alexis Diamond Townsend of Ward, Ala.; Haley Mariah Clark, Teshanti Jalanis Evans, Jessica Simone Howard, Kinlee M. Odom and Kristenlyn R. Robinson, all of Waynesboro; Zebadiah Akeem Kirkwood of Weir; Lajashia C. Walker of West Point; Fiesha A. Travis of Yazoo City and Shylah Janae Hale of York, Ala.
