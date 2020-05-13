MCC students get ready for virtual graduation

With Monday's virtual commencement on their minds, eager Meridian Community College students lined up before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, patiently waiting to pick up their graduation materials.
“It felt good,” said Sierra Gutierrez as Susan Swink walked over to deliver a goodie bag. “I still felt like I've achieved and still feel like I'm going to go forward and do what I would have done anyway.”
MCC's graduation ceremonies were put on hold in March when the school closed its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will instead participate in online ceremonies on Monday, May 18.
Throughout this week, MCC staff are handing out bags containing the graduation program, a diploma cover, graduation cap, tassel and instructions on how to participate in online graduation.
After students pick up their bags, they are asked to take a photo in their cap and gown to be lived streamed during the ceremonies.
One ceremony is for university transfers at 10 a.m., and the other is for career/technical students at 1 p.m.
Both ceremonies will be streamed to the college’s Facebook Page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege.
During the ceremony, MCC President Tom Huebner will address students, students' names will be announced, degrees will be conferred and parents and friends can comment with congratulatory wishes. Graduates can post pictures of themselves during the live feed.
Gutierrez said that even though the ceremony will be online, she knows it's the best option given the circumstances.
"It’s disheartening that we don’t have graduation, like an actual ceremony," she said. "But I still feel connected to MCC," she said.
“I think it's pretty cool to just get recognition and accomplish a major goal of graduating," said Kenzales Avery. "But, then again, it's kind of crazy with the coronavirus because you can’t do a ceremony."
College officials were pleased with the turnout on Wednesday.
“We really wanted to show our students how much we care about them,” said Leia Hill, MCC’s vice president for institutional advancement.
“We knew this graduation wasn’t going to be like what they expected, or what they planned or hoped for,” she added. “But we really wanted to give them something they could take with them…we wanted this to be a fun experience.”
-Bill Graham contributed reporting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.