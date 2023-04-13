MCC student Destiny Little named New Century Scholar

Meridian Community College student Destiny Little has been selected as a 2023 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar.
The New Century Workforce Pathway Scholarship program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation with additional support provided by Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior college students.
More than 2,400 applications were received and evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service, and significant endeavors. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state; Little received the highest score in Mississippi.
“I am beyond honored,” said Little when she learned of receiving the honor. “It is an amazing opportunity, and I am so thankful.”
Little, 24, is a fourth-semester student in MCC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program, who drives from her home in Ridgeland to attend class and her clinical duties. “I usually car pool with other nursing students. Traveling a distance can be challenging at times – especially for the morning classes. We always make it work and we enjoy each other so we keep it going,” she said.
Her desire to become a nurse stemmed from her work with an ambulance company. “I wanted to transition from pre-hospital to hospital care and further my education that way,” she said, noting that she continues to work for the Jackson-based emergency rescue service.
This MCCer has been named to the College’s honor rolls including President’s and Dean’s lists and is a member of the Nu Upsilon chapter of PTK; she also is a member of the honor societies for nursing and psychology, Alpha Delta Nu and Psi Beta, respectively. In her free time, she volunteers at the Hazelhurst Boy Scout camp.
After graduating from MCC in May, Little plans to work in emergency room or intensive care unit setting in facilities in Jackson. She also aspires to return to college and earn her bachelor of science degree in nursing and master of science in nursing.
As a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, Little will receive a $1,250 scholarship and will be recognized during the Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Leadership Congress held from Oct. 9–12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
