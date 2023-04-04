Two long-time employees of Meridian Community College were recently recognized as the newest members of the MCC Talon Club.
Kay Thomas, director of public information for MCC, and Michael Thompson, vice president for academic affairs, were honored for their many years of service during the ceremony held to announce this year’s inductees into the MCC Hall of Fame.
Thomas and Thompson have both worked at MCC since 1993.
MCC’s Talon Club honors employees who have a minimum of 30 years of service to the college.
