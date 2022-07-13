Meridian Community College's Liftoff orientation sessions are preparing to help future MCCers get their wings.
Four separate sessions are planned for July 19, July 27, Aug. 4, and Aug. 12 to accommodate everyone's schedules, said Brandon Dewease, associate dean of student engagement for MCC.
These informational events are geared toward those who recently graduated high school and those returning to school to get the career they've always wanted. "Liftoff is designed to beef up your 'college knowledge,'” Dewease said, explaining participants will get the chance to get details on educational programs, activities, financial aid, and more.
For each session, check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the McCain Theater.
For details, go to meridiancc.edu/liftoff.
