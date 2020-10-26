Meridian Community College is seeing a decrease in student enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall enrollment was 2,900 students, a decrease of about 12 percent compared to last year, said MCC President Tom Huebner. In a typical year, the school enrolls 3,000 to 3,200 students, he said.
The dip in enrollment mirrors a nationwide trend, he said.
“We expected things were going to be down," Huebner said. "We just saw it trending that way, nationally and regionally.”
“Some students were fearful of coming back for a variety of reasons, so it's an odd time for us in higher education,” he said.
Huebner said the school, which typically enrolls about 200 students from Alabama, has also seen a dip in out of state enrollment.
Fewer students means a tighter budget, Huebner said, noting that CARES Act funding has helped offset the decrease in students.
To help with enrollment, the school plans to offer new courses and aggressively market its programs, he said.
“We have to adapt to the environment and do the best we can in the circumstances,” he said.
