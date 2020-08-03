Meridian Community College has scheduled its first drive-through program review from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the MCC-Riley Workforce Development Center parking lot.
The program provides potential students a chance to see – from a safe distance – what career and technical programs have to offer, Lori Smith, MCC dean of workforce education, said.
“Due to social distancing, we can’t have a traditional college fair like we usually do, so we were trying to think outside the box and do something creative,” Smith said.
From a distance, students will receive information about programs including university transfer and the college in general.
Attendees will get popcorn, grab bags and their names will be entered into a drawing for $500 off tuition or books and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.