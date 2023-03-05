MCC recruiters meet with MHS' Girls with Pearls students

Meridian Community College Dean of Student Affairs Deanna Smith, second from right, Director of Admissions Ashley Tanksley, center, and recruiter Aaliyah Miller talk with members of Girls With Pearls recently at Meridian High School about their college options. Girls With Pearls mentoring group seeks to help high school girls build their self confidence and self esteem while developing leadership skills.
Whitney Stevens Mandy Hurtt Tariah Mouton Nedra Bradley Aaliyah Miller Tamara Goines Kimberly Rush Deanna Smith Alyssa Lanier Kelli Wallace Ashley Tanksley
