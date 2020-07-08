MCC program helps displaced workers get back on track

Even with two bachelor’s degrees in business, Shtoria Fox couldn’t get a job that would support herself and her son.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, she was furloughed from her job.
“I have been looking for jobs everywhere and some jobs won’t hire me because of my bachelor's degree,” she said.
Unsure of when she would be able to work again, Fox decided it was time to make a career change.
“I wanted a change in career because accounting is pretty boring and the money is not right,” she said.
So Fox enrolled in a program at Meridian Community College geared towards people who were either furloughed or laid off since March 13.
To be eligible, students have to be residents of Mississippi, show proof they were unemployed, furloughed, or had reduced hours during the pandemic, complete MCC admissions application and the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), said Shannon Coleman, WIOA case manager for MCC community and business development.
The school covers tuition for one class and students are responsible for books or additional courses, she said. Students in the commercial truck driving program are not eligible.
Fox plans to take courses in the health technology program.
“From my experience, an associate's degree has more of an impact than having a bachelors’ degree in this area.”
“For me, this is going to be life-changing," she added. "I'm very grateful that MCC is even offering this,” she said.
After raising her kids, Denise Miller is ready to do something for herself and finally go back to school.
“I have a daughter who is a nurse and she encouraged me to go into nursing," she said.
Miller said she's ready for the change.
“I'll be ready for what we have to do,” she said. “We are in it because this what we want to do. I look forward to taking care of patients."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.