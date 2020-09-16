MCC observes Constitution Day

Two hundred and 33 years ago, on Sept. 17, delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. The document has only 4,400 words; it is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world.
Constitution Day marks the signing and adoption of the Constitution by the delegates meeting in Philadelphia in 1787; it had to be then ratified by the states. It did not go into effect until 1789.
“The beauty of the United States Constitution is its enduring relevance and applicability,” said Meridian Community College Social Science Instructor Derek Mosley, who teaches American Government at MCC.
“Although our society looks and functions differently from that of the 1700s, its principals can provide solutions for issues of the past, present and future,” Mosley said.
Public universities and colleges receiving federal funding are required by federal law to observe Constitution Day. It’s also an opportunity to mark the importance of civic education for campus and community.
