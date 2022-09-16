MCC marks POW/MIA Recognition Day

Meridian Community College students and staff took time Friday morning to recognize the military service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action. The college’s annual event is held each year on National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Ashley Tanksley, Director of Admissions and Military and Veterans Coordinator, said POW/MIA Recognition Day is a good time for both staff and students to pause and think about the men and women who never came home.
“We wanted to take a day to bring awareness, not only to our students but our faculty and staff, to just take a few moments to remember those who never returned home,” she said.
MCC Vice President for Workforce Solutions Joseph Knight said the national day of remembrance is also a good time to pause and reflect on the freedoms that are possible due to the sacrifices made by military service members across generations.
“We’re honored to set aside time to simply stop, be still and remember those who were and are so brave,” he said. “As the POW/MIA flag simply states, you are not forgotten.”
Tanksley said she wanted to thank the different staff, faculty and students that made Friday’s ceremony possible and urge everyone who attended to reflect on the meaning of POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“If you remember one thing from this day, it is the point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that we remember to stand for those who have served and to make sure we do everything we can to account for those who have never returned,” she said.
