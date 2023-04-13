MCC invites area residents to upcoming events

Community residents are invited to attend several events taking place at Meridian Community College over the next week from a student art exhibit to a memorial walk to a Celebration of Unity.
For area art lovers, the 2023 MCC Annual Fine Arts Student Competition and Exhibition opens Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Casteel Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center.
The art show, which will run through May 5, includes various works submitted by MCC students, who will be vying for the John Michael Rushing Best of Show Purchase Award and other cash awards.
The annual event has turned into a friendly, but professional, competition among the art students while giving them the chance to apply and develop techniques taught by the college’s art faculty.
Competition categories include drawing, two-dimensional, graphic and three-dimensional design. Cash awards of $100, $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded to the first, second, third and fourth place winners. The John Michael Rushing Award comes with a $200 cash prize. The MCC Foundation underwrites the awards.
Community residents are invited to view the students’ art works by visiting the Casteel Gallery from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and by appointment on Friday. Admission is free.
On Saturday, area residents are invited to join MCC staff, students, faculty and alumni who will take to the campus walking track to participate in the second annual Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Walk. Registration for the walk, which is $15 per walker, will take place between 8-8:45 a.m. with the event set to begin at 9 a.m.
In addition to the walk, participants can listen to live music, enjoy food, and visit at vendors and community service booths set up nearby.
Ocampo, an instructor and program coordinator for MCC’s Medical Office Management Technology Program, died tragically in November 2021.
Individuals and teams are welcome to participate in the walk in her honor. Proceeds from the walk will be earmarked to create an endowment for the Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Scholarship.
For more information on the walk or to register, visit meridian.edu/walkforo or call 601-484-8722.
Next Tuesday, MCC will present a Celebration of Unity program at 11 a.m. in the McCain Theater of Ivy Hall.
“This awareness event is a reminder that although we may have differences, we are all bonded by our shared humanity,” said Brandon Dewease, associate dean of student engagement. “It is important to raise awareness for those with both seen and unseen labels and disabilities and strive toward a world where everyone is treated with kindness and compassion.”
MCC alumna Roxanne Alexander, who currently is serving as Ms. Arizona, will be the keynote speaker for the program. Alexander placed in the top 12 in the United States of America’s Ms. America pageant.
“Roxanne works with her service dog, Nash, who aids her regarding an anxiety diagnosis,” Dewease said. “She and Nash will be making an appearance at Tuesday’s event.”
Tuesday’s Celebration of Unity program is open to the public.
