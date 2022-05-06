MCC hosts two commencements honoring Class of 2022

Meridian Community College graduates took the spotlight on the Evangel Temple stage as they were applauded receiving their diplomas and or certificates during two commencement ceremonies held Friday.
Five of the graduates earned three prestigious scholarships for their academic achievements and campus and community involvement.
Avery Bryan, Caleb Clearman, and Jacob Vance received the H.M. Ivy Scholarships. The scholarship is named after Dr. H. M. Ivy, the founding father of MCC. Ivy Scholars are selected based on academic excellence, extra-curricular participation, financial need, and faculty appraisals. All three scholars will receive $3,600 for their junior year of study at senior institutions and provided their academic excellence continues, $3,600 awards for their senior year of study.
Bryan, 20, of Collinsville, is a poultry science/pre-veterinary major who plans to continue her studies at Mississippi State University. She hopes to own her animal practice someday. At MCC, she is captain of the tennis team, a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at Meridian Community College, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes vice president.
Clearman, 20, of Meridian, will continue his studies at MSU, studying astrophysics. He aspires to work at NASA or SpaceX. President of MCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Clearman, is also an officer in the organization’s regional chapter. In addition, he is vice president of the College’s student government and a member of the Honors College.
Vance, 20, of Collinsville, who hopes to pursue a career in civil engineering, will continue his studies at MSU. He plans to become a civil engineer for a private firm or the government. A PTK officer, Vance is a member of the Honors College, Baptist Student Union, and is an Ivy League student recruiter.
Alexsandra Rangel and Henry Zheng were named Phil Hardin Foundation Scholars. The scholarships come with a $5,000 grant for each to attend the college of their choice. The two were selected on academic excellence, financial need, and passion to attain a higher education. This scholarship pays tribute to the former Meridian entrepreneur and his philanthropic endeavors in support of education.
Rangel, 20, of Ripley, plans to continue her studies at MSU and is seeking a career in either occupational or physical therapy. Her ultimate goal is to work with children in an outpatient pediatric clinic. Rangle is a member of PTK, Honors College, FCA, and BSU and is a member of the Lady Eagles Soccer Team.
Zheng, 19, of Meridian, plans to study at MSU in computer engineering. He hopes to create computer hardware and software. A member of PTK, Zheng is also a member of the newest campus organization, Eagle Esports.
MCC also celebrated graduates named to the Circle of Excellence. The students, who studied in both the College’s University Transfer Program and Career and Technical Education Programs, were saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.
Michael Banks, Michael Bishop, Alexander Brown, Kenyon Darden, Kayla Evins, Gabrielle Jones, Summer Martin, Amy Moore, Megan Nowell, Natalie Patchin and Madison Topcik were selected as Career and Technical Education honorees. Students in the University Transfer Program selected for Circle of Excellence included Jason Begley, Claire Benson, Ralie Boles, Nicole Briggs, Harper Bryan, Brock Butler, Anna Card, Caleb Clearman, Sarah Cline, Ethan Doxey, Colin Hartman, Edwar Hernandez, Landry Jones, Skyler Kinard, Layton Laird, Braden Luke, Isa Marshall, Andrew Parker, Alexis Rangel, Madalyn Sanders, Emilio Santiago, Ansley Shelby, McKenzie Shirley, Joy St. Clair, Justin Tisdale, Jacob Vance, Kam’Ron Vereen-McBride, Isabella Warham, Alexis Wilson, Kayla Wooten and Henry Zheng.
College administrators applaud the honorees’ efforts. “To be chosen for this honor means a student performed exceptionally well academically, and was also a contributor to their community in serving others,” said Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for workforce solutions. “Simply put, they are students who strive for academic excellence and help others along the way.”
MCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Michael Thompson agreed. He noted the College established the tradition of naming Circle of Excellence honorees to applaud outstanding students who are nominated by College faculty and staff.
Candidates for graduation include: Alec Jason Sparks of Amite, La.; Parker Alexa Berry, Nicole Marie Briggs, Dayviyonna My-Quasha Collier, Olivia Gayle-Leager Decker, Lisa Suzanne Edmonds, Malik V Gale, Eli H Goldman, Zachary Martin Linton, Sam Q. Martin, and Alexis Marie Morgan all of Bailey; Colin Alexander Hartman of Batesville; Megan Carr and Artasia Arkea McGlaston, both of Bay Springs; Tyler A. Graham of Bay St. Louis; Gabrielle M. Semonelle and Kam'Ron Garrison Vereen-McBride, both of Biloxi; Sarah Nicole Cline, Samuel Allen Ethridge, Latoya Sierrra Sims, Darovic T. Sinclair, Bridley Elijah Thomas, Ty'Reika Roc-Kyel Townsend and Kathy Yates, all of Brandon; William Allen Ball, Antiwan Tyune Maye, Kara Nicole Sheffield and Mary B. Thompkins, all of Butler, Ala.; Madison Claire Benson and Cade Stacy, both of Caledonia; Bailey Elizabeth McClellan of Canton; Carley Danielle Collier, Daleshia Lenea Leflore and Summer Rae Martin, all of Carthage; Landon S. Parten of Chesapeake, Vir.; Lisa Ann Gainey of Chunky; Cineka Melicia Evans, Monika Johnson, Kolby Moore and Carson R. Turner, all of Clinton; Robert Holden Dykes of Collins;
Jason Wade Alexander, Chloe Isabella Boswell, Connor Jackson Breazeale, Camryn Rainn Brewer, Darius Orion Brown, Avery Harper Bryan, Gabrielle C. Gay, Tiffany La'Shae Hornesbuger, Jacob C. Kinard, Layton Delaynie Laird, Braden Kyle Luke, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall, Brett Anthony Mason, Hannah L. McPherson, Vince Lee Morgan, William Connor Rainer, Emilio Benjamin Chua Santiago,Ronald Dewayne Scitzs, Joy Alexandra St. Clair, Joseph Thomas Stephens, Brayden S. Stewart, Mason Adam Teffeteller, Camaya Marshae Thornton, Jacob Forrest Vance and Kolten M. Woodall, all of Collinsville; Gabrielle Lovecia Manning of Columbus; Natalie Smith of Crawford; Alex Ryan Brown and April D. Miles of Daleville; Amanda Danielle Blair, Ferdarius M. Davis, Bailey O. Evans, Kasey E. Grace, Trenton J. Moore, Kurt Russell Schroeder, all of DeKalb; Erin Ashleigh Breland and Briunna Lashaya Spivey, both of Decatur; Haley Jo Kelley of Diamondhead;
Heather Nicole Brownlee, Ebony R. Fulford, John Ellis Mitchell and Krista Marie Pryor, all of Ellisville; Zachary Hiram Brewster, Nicole Bethany Butler, Jerry Alan Cunningham, Tyrone Jamil Porter, Morgan BreAnne Rigdon, Ansley Elizabeth Shelby, Mallory F. Smith, Michele Leigh Smith, Haley B. Stockman and Karigan L. Williams, all of Enterprise; William G. Frank of Europa; Abigail Paige Smith of Florence; Hannah Kathryn Hollingsworth and JaBazz Cherelle White all of Forest; Callie Leanne Cowan of Gautier; Caroline Paige Presley of Gilbertown, Ala.; Stephen Bryan Slade of Gore Springs; Anthony G. Gammill of Greenwood; Luke F. Yelverton of Griffin, Ga.; Emilee Grace Slade of Hamilton, Cody Ryan Boyles, Arkemia Greer, Michael Jermaine Norman and Tiffany D. Spears, all of Hattiesburg; Landry Taylor Jones, Marcus D. Mowdy and John G. West, all of Hickory; Chrisyatta Rosh'a Horton and Carla Joiner, both of Jackson; Shayna Sunday Tullis of Jayess; David Lane Ladner of Kiln; Micheal Keith Banks and Shakela V. Fleming, both of Kosciusko;
Zachary P. Evans of Lake; John R. Averett, Dupri A. Blackshear, Markeisha N. Butler, Heather M. Casevechia, Micah Alisabeth-Lynn Crum, Kyle D. Ingram, Skyler Street Kinard, Christian Langston Luvene, Amy Elizabeth Moore, Gerry Parker, Jeremy D. Pippin, Allison K. Shirley, Trenton Alan Smith and Johtavis A. Tell, all of Lauderdale; Mark E. Dyess, Brittany Patience Fowler, Kolbi Mariah-Ann Holifield, Tamara Leigh Martin, Ja'Keiko Zyccolio McCray, Chelsea Robinson, Ashley Nicole Ward, all of Laurel; Tina Louise Nickson of Lena; Haley Chase Hicks of Linden, Ala.; Jaquella Pritchett of Lisman, Ala.; Autumn Delight Spring and Matthew Q. Oliver of Little Rock; Caitlin Grace Dial of Livingston, Ala.; Tanesha Yenday Carter, Tyunna S. Cistrunk, Jasmine Janea Holmes and Mandi R. Tallent, all of Louisville; Arionna J. Galloway of Lumberton; Kayla Marie Mazzocchi of Mooreville; Kyle Leon Borntrager, Shakaria Antashay McCleod and Jazsmine L. Perry, all of Macon; Dakaiya Alexis Marie Dodd and Sydney Ann Shoemaker, both of Madison; Jacob B. Butler and Hallie N. Culpepper, both of Marion; Ke'Shun Keviunte Collier, Misty Anne Ferguson, and Natasha Moore Hayes, all of Mendenhall;
Andres E Alonso, Zetra Lorita Alonso, Henry Lavelle Anderson, Naomi M. Anderson, Shane Christopher Arledge, Howard Atterberry, Ronchavell R. Atterberry, Marcus A. Barber, Harleigh Bryanna Barham, Samantha M. Barham, Ivan J. Barnard, Destiny Artazia Barnett, Amos Quwayne Beadle, Lee C. Bebley, Jason Michael Begley, Quinn Cordell Betts, Jerica Blakney, Camden P. Boes, Ralie Olivia Boles, Chuy Martinez Boswell, Omarius Jermiane Boyd, Olivia B. Brackeen, Kia Marquisha Renea Bramlett, Maya D. Bramlett, Quintin Brooks, Jailin Alexander Brown, TaKiyia Ta Shay Brown, Tyi Burrage, Virginia Ashlynn Busby, Abbygail Grace Bus, Indya L. Chambers, James Clearman, Calandria D. Coleman, Brian J. Cook, Zipora Evette Cooper, Mark Keenan Covington, Jaylon Blake Crosby, Kenyon R. Darden, Jack Douglas Davies, Lane H. Davis, Sherria .R Davis, McKensey Lynn Dearman, Katrina Camille Digby, Hunter Nathan Dobbins, Jaden Mikael Dominy, Noah Edward Dooley, Hannah Dues, Katelyn Marie Dyess, Ja'Cara Dae'Junique Easley, Daniel Lewis Edwards, Tila Brown Emerson, Kelly R. Evans, Kayla D. Evins, Ruth M. Franklin, Karen Patrice Garner, Cameron D. Garrett, Lisa Ann Goodman, Jimmy D. Grace, Tavia N. Griffin, Elanda Renae Griggs, Alexa B. Hagwood, Samantha L. Hagwood, Diamonds Shantez Hall, Gavin Lee Harbour, Noah Hatcher, Andrew John Hayes, JaQuishia R. Hearn, Sebastian Alexander Hendricks, Nicquaine Sejuan Henry, Edwar Stuardo Hernandez, Michaela Koren Hill, LaQuinton Terrell Holliday, Timothy Wayne Hopkins, Tyra Jada Hopson, Gary Floran Huffmaster, Jasmine Tydesha Jackson, Michael Lewis James, Joseph Daniel Jernigan, Josiah Lamar Johnson, David Scott Joiner, Gabrielle Moriah Jones, Harley Brett Jones, Xavier La'terius Jones, Taylor Brooks Kennedy, Lakeitra Monique Larkin, Destiny S. Lee, Andrew Martin Linton, Wesley Bryce Linton, Chelsea Brooke Litchfield, Eduard Armelle Loundy, Annie Mae Malone, JaWhaun Darquez Malone, Brandon Lee Martin, Kedrian Dewone Matthews-Odom, Tucker Max Mayatt, Cameron Malik Mays, Chelsea McGee, William Dalton McMullan, Cory Lee Meyer, Hayden Lewis Michel, DeOndre Keshun Miller, Abdiqadir Ibrahim Mohamed, Laquaruz Deon Mosley, Phillip Mosley, Demontae Keshun Moss, Loren Nicole Nix, Demetria Monet Noble, Damarcus LaShawn Oliver, Megan Lee Oliver, Ben Luke Paget, Brianna Parker, Cassietta Parnell, Hunter W. Pearsell, Marquarius De'Von Pearson, Celeste Pederson, Royder G. Perez-Zapata, Madison Haley Peters, Ashley Nicole Pinon, Ladarius E. Portis, Elon W. Presley, Shundarrius Randolph, Christopher R. Reeves Shelbie Dean Reid, Latavia A. Roberts, Aisha Marcia Robertson, Roxanne Rae Rorie, Keimoni J. Ruffin, Madalyn Rose Sanders, Daiquan Quandais Scott, McKenzie G. Shirley, Xzavieon Sidney, Willie J. Silliman, Stacy D'ann Simmons, Jocquavius Edward Spinks, Brooke LaShea Tanner, LaCamiyah Rakajah Taylor, Payton A. Taylor, Eric M. Thomas, David Justin Tisdale, Denver Todd, Madison Alyssa Topcik, Taylor Turnage, Daniel Walker, Jessica Marie Ward, Angela Ware, Isabella Maisie Warham, LeBresha Jannicka Warren, Roshanda T. Watson, Shala Ebresheiara Wells, Dyson Williams, John Isaac Williams, Jourdan R. Williams, Caleb Lakeith Willis, Alexis Michelle Wilson, Kayla N. Wooten, Janie Isabella Yoskovich, Fredwrick William Young, James T. Young and Henry Zheng, all of Meridian;
Natasha Bernice Clark of Millry, Ala.; Keshaun Rondell Black of Mooresville, N.C.; Jayda Quasha Watts of Newton; Jaycie Brieanna Holdiness of Noxapater; Gabrielle La'Rhonda Brandley, Keeton Bailey Holifield and Caleb Daniel Montiforte, all of Ocean Springs; Alison G. Bowen and Louis B. Gatlin, both of Oxford; Cassandra Martin Bigham, Corey B. Byars, Tywonna N. Clemons, Morgan L. Cumberland, Emily Lauren Duncan, August Alyse Gurry, Melanian Nicole Jimmie, Maiya J. Joe, Breana Cornelia Land, Eugenia Gail Norton, Megan I. Nowell, Mya M. Robinson and Lakeishia Denise Wallace, all of Philadelphia; Brenda Arely Mendoza of Pontotoc; Marques Little of Porterville; Karla Lynn Higginbotham and Lindsey Fulton Pitts, both of Preston; Augustus M. Karweh of Providence, R.I.; Savannah R. Cooper of Purvis; Eris Alexandra Adams, Michael Ian Bishop, Madison Etta D'Angelo, Anissa Campbell Green, Dustin Chase Johnson, Brandon J. Moore, Jeffaron Davonte Nelson, Jayla Alissa Osborne, Andrew W. Parker, John Luke Parker and Stacy G. Roberson, all of Quitman; Lisa Rena Sherman of Raleigh; Matthew J. Bass of Richland; Alexsandra D. Rangel of Ripley; Abdur R. Downey of Rose Hill; Choyce Diffey of Sallis; Brandon Nicholas Ellington, Saint Louis, Mo.; Samuel Bradford Kirkland of Sardis; Sydney M. Sizemore of Satsuma, Ala.; Avery Leigh Byerley of Saucier; Markeeta Patrice Green and Taylor Jordan Williams, both of Scooba; Jerryn Kent Nelson and Laresha D. Pickens of Shubuta; Nicholas Corey Scott of Slidell, La.; James Andin Johnson of Smithville; Anna B. Card and Denise Adriana Fuentes, both of Starkville; Kimberly D. Dent, David Elias Mixon, Sheri Lynn Smith and Larry Charles Tucker, all of Stonewall; John T. Etheridge of Sweet Water, Ala.; Chandler Ryan Cline of Taylorville; Jennifer Marie Neathery of Terry; Maricela Devora, Ethan C. Doxey, Jacob Adam Miles and Michael S. Neal, all of Toomsuba; Natalie R. Patchin and Trey J. Terrell, both of Union; Joshua Caleb Hallberg and Kennedy L. Woodard, both of Vicksburg; Ronsbel Doribel Castillo-Lopez, Timothy Blake Loper and Melissa Hope Williamson, all of Waynesboro; Zebadiah Akeem Kirkwood of Weir; and William J. Gordy and Alexis A. Watkins, both of York, Ala.
