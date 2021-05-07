MCC hosts three ceremonies to cheer on grads

For the first time in over a year, more than 300 Meridian Community College graduates walked across a stage and basked in their moment in the spotlight.
MCC students, faculty and staff gathered in three separate commencements in Evangel Temple Church on Friday and family and friends applauded and cheered in person. The ceremonies – Nursing and Health Education, Career and Technical and University Transfer – were staggered maintain proper safety guidelines in this COVID-19 era.
Last year’s in-person ceremonies turned virtual after the pandemic hit.
“This is a special day for sure,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner as he spoke to the audiences.
“I know what the last year’s been like from my perspective as a college president trying to make decisions as we floated in uncharted waters,” he said, adding, “I know what it’s been like for a college dad. I’ve had two kids in college for the last year and I’ve witnessed their transition from face-to-face classes to the online environment.”
Addressing the graduates, Dr. Huebner encouraged them not to forget MCC when become famous. “And when you leave here, I want you to be absolutely excellent,” he said.
In addition to graduates being recognized, members of the Circle of Excellence were celebrated. The students, who studied in both the College’s University Transfer and career and technical education programs, are saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.
University Transfer Circle of Excellence students included Joseph Aviles, Makenzie Bohl, Aaron Brannon, Grace Brown, Sara Beth Brown, Dieter Gonzales, Andrew Hodges , Tia Malley, Morgan Marlow, Cameron McClinton, Britney Murphree, Camryn Parten, Tara Shelton, Jimmyia Smith, Tyler Smith, Shakirah Steele, Lucas Thomas, Kayleigh Tidwell, Ragan Williamson and Alexis Zehr.
Career and Technical graduates include Colton Albritton and Christopher Hopson, Jennifer Austin, Jaley Culpepper, Kayle Reynolds, Tylier Roberts, Kaymen Russell, Blair Shirley and Michelle Smith.
H.M. Ivy Scholarship recipients Camryn Parten, Kaymen Russell and Ragan Williamson,and Phil Hardin Foundation Scholarship winners Christopher Hopson and Tara Shelton were also applauded during the Career and Technical Education and University Transfer commencements.
Candidates for Meridian Community College Spring 2021 graduation include:
Montgomery Clark Campbell, Lawson A. Freeman, Malik V. Gale, Jessica Evelyn Garner, Walker J. Hoffer and Jada L. Smith, all of Bailey; Kyla Dionne Johnson of Batesville; Michael R. Carey and Tyler A. Graham, both of Bay Springs; Gabrielle M. Semonelle and Briana Zapata, both of Biloxi; Kadijah Q Keyes of Bolton, Billie Rae Brown, Davis G. Ferguson, Cody Martin Marks, Carrie Myers, Lydia Renee' O'Quinn and Leah K. Vernon, all of Brandon; Miyah A. Miller of Brookhaven; Quavon DeAnthony Marion of Bruce; Michelle Lenette Smith of Buckatunna; Katina Donzell Ford, Shelby Williams Graham and Raven N. Spears, all of Butler, Ala.; Kyndall Antoni Jones of Byhalia; Sheda Wilson and Bridgette A. McCoy, both of Byrum;
Porsche Webster of Canton; Daelin Jerrod Jones of Carson; Jordan Lynn Cook and Krystal Marjanette Johnson, both of Carthage; Raylie Jo Dandridge and Pedro Gonzalez Hernandez, both of Chunky; Tyler Derell Williams of Cleveland; Cameron K. Albritton, Jordan R. Conner, Adam J. Moncure and Joshun Terrell Noel, all of Clinton; Aaliyah Desiree Atkins and Taylor Roxanne Hudgins, both of Collins;
Joseph A. Aviles, Makenzie L. Bohl, Kasey Lynne Boswell, Candace M. Dunn, Cameron J. Fletcher, Allyson G. Gilbert, Ashton James Hamilton, Thomas Gage Hollingsworth, Connor Seth King, Kristian Vance Lee, Tia Christine Malley, Kennedy Reagan Mayatt, Jacob James Morgan, Steven Adam Motes, Camryn B. Parten, Wesley Dallis Phillips, Ethan Parker Robson, Allie R. Roddie, Taylor R. Rosenbaum, Shakirah A. Steele, Tristan Donavan Taylor, Cameron Moore'dale Thornton, Hunter T. Thornton, Barry Elijah Ward, Joseph Randall Watson and Clare A. Whitney, all of Collinsville;
Kimberly Dawn Brasfield, Christina Danielle Haynes-Brown, Kayla Amanda Hodges, Kamillia Genae Sherrod and Maria Strickland Shows, all of Columbus; Brittany B. Thompson of Conehatta; Francisco J. Ruiz Zuniga of Cornith; Ayisha Proctor of Cottondale, Ala.; Joseph Peyton Hertel, Madison Mackenzie Hopson and Austin Lakeith Jones, all of Daleville; Isaiah Jo Walker of Dayton, Ohio; Gabrielle Chaste Loper of Decatur; JaDarius Kejuan Edwards, JaQuariah Emoni Holliday and Alexis Tyshae Spencer, all of DeKalb; Emily Ann Waddell of Emelle, Ala.; Cainan Z. Black, Taran Tianne Collins, Christina Elaine Fowler and Sara Madison Hartman, all of Enterprise; Antonio Tyree Bracy of Fairhope, Ala.
Victoria Rachelle Hood of Florence; Isabel Hernandez of Fontana, Calif.; Keisha Lynette Bobbitt, Kiara D. Finderson, Bianca Sha'ree Holifield and Amber Tremanye Thompson, all of Forest; Christopher Jamal Banks and Shelby L. Tyson, both of Gilbertown, Ala.; Annsleigh Jean Shelley of Greenville; Tavaris J. Berry, Rebecca Jo Deakle and Ebony Lauraniesha Hill, all of Hattiesburg; Tatina Jamika Lott of Heidleberg; Sallie Rose Carver of Hernando; Samantha Linzell Wilkins of Holly Springs; Briauna C. Thompson of Hope Hull, Ala.; Adrain Brown, Ametra Q. Enochs, Walisa Shafran Holmes, Khadijah Denetrius McClendon, Hortensa Letrecee McCorkle, Arletha S. McDonald, Clara Chemutai Mutai and Raven A. Young, all of Jackson;
Jage Doss of Lake; Kaydriuna K. Brown, Brittney Nicole Burch, Hannah Gabrielle Cook, Rebecca L. Dawkins, Steven W. Ezell, Christopher Donavan Hopson, Jimmie Smith and Jimmyia Tamir Smith, all of Lauderdale; Morgan McCall Adams, Yenesis Beatriz Atencio and Tessa Elizabeth Ward, all of Laurel; James Curtis Mizell of Leakesville; Akeyah Coleman of Lena; Konnie Marie Moore of Lisman, Ala.; Britney Roshell Murphree and William Elias Skinner, both of Little Rock; Elizabeth Payton Dial of Livingston, Ala.; Chelsie Amaya Carr, Mercideas Dove-Wilson and Shabraia S. Wheaton, all of Louin; Tierra J. Bates, Shelby Carol Boulware, Tyunna S. Cistrunk, Josiah Nathaniel Goss, Kayle Raye Reynolds and Lexus M. Riggs, all of Louisville; Shuntia Ti'unna Bell of Maben; Chelsea Adrianna Halbert of Macon;
Stormy Dee Hauptman, Parker Braxton Nelson, Kaymen Russell and Austin Banks Tolley, all of Madison; Amanda Carolyn May of Magee; Jessica Lynn Sullivan of Mantee; Zoria Z. Bebley, Jaley Morgan Culpepper and Cassie Thanh Nhi Nguyen, all of Marion; Tykira Dashay Bouldin and Audrea Stapleton, both of Mendendall;
Rachel Cierra Adams, Brittany Nicole Allen, Yolonda Michelle Amie, Ethan P. Archie, Gerquann Gerontae Arrington, Willie Ray Arrington, Jennifer Leigh Austin, Jakeb Dalton Bailey, Aisha N. Barfield, Bill Barfield, Angela Louise Bautista, Christopher A. Belvin, Katy E. Blansett, Meadow London Blazowich, Haley Diane Bonner, Aaron Christopher Brannan, Jamon Areon Brooks, Brandon S. Brown, Grace Lillian Brown, Angel Shariece Michelle Buckley, Keyundria K. Burrage, Hunter Lee Caldwell, Saquentezz M. Carlisle, A'zia Briata Carr, Brenda ReAnn Chatham, Kavita M. Chaudhari, Jarvis Andrew Cole, Tatyana J. Cole, La'Quiva Shaneseia Coleman, Brandy L. Compton, Rana Elise Cook, Shelby R. Cottles, Thomas M. Cottrill, Brenny Gail Crager, Bradley J. Crawford, James Michael Creekmore, Michelle Leigh Culpepper, Denver C. Daughdrill, Amara Marchell Davis, Joshua Davis, Lane H. Davis, Maiya D. Davis, Gina Alexis DuValle, Carley Brooke Ethridge, Gwendolyn Fikes, Mae L. Ford, Christian Scott Freeze, Landon Samuel Gibson, Morgan G. Godfrey, Dieter Jairo Gonzales Guevara, Shamicka Shanta'e Grady, Chloe R. Graham, Daphnel Latese Griffin, Lashondra Latrice Hall, Quadarius S. Hall, Cadashia La'Shae Hampton, Berniya Shantell Hardin, Isaiah Lewayne Buckley Harrison, Jesse Cole Harrison, Ariana Hart, Trevis Austin Hayes, Jakennis David Heidelberg, Hannah Faith Herrington, Tiffany Brooke Hickman, Adam Kendall Hicks, Keyonna Hill, Andrew Zachary Hodges, Lorenzo Hudson, Emily Madison Huebner, Javian Christopher Hunter, Farris Alexandra Jackson, Madison Nicole Jackson, Natalie Kaye Jadzinski, Hunter Wayne Johnson, Shandorean B. Jones, Cathy Lynette Keller, Samantha Brook LaChute, Tyler Seth Lank, Emily Paige Lucas, Ronnie Lyles, Morgan Elizabeth Marlow, Cameron Antonio McClinton, Samuel Reginald McDonald, Will Scott McElroy, Sage Savannah McKee, Benjamin C. McMahan, Jared Austin McMullen, Quanisha Rajenik McMullen, Steleisha Anqunette McWilliams, Maria Pam Roneza Pacho Mirabueno, Dustin B. Mitchell, Shelby Elizabeth Mitchell, Kristina Ranae Monsour, Jazzmin Lillian Moore, Mia Simone Moore, Noah Samuel Morrison, Christopher Hance Morton, Cornelius Reeshod Mosley, James K. Murphy, Denise Naylor, Yolanda Niyea' Nelson, Alexis D'Shea Nicholson, Riana Shayna Noble, Mohamed Obid, Sakr Taher Obid, Andrew Parker, Johnathan D. Polk, Chapman M. Pope, Elon W. Presley, Genesis Tahis Price, Tenesha Lasha Pringle, James Anthony Pruitt, Holly Anne Putman, William Easton Rainer, Britney Lynn Rawson, Nicholas C. Reed-Brassfield, Jodase Rhone, Madison Lee Rinnels, Sophie Alannah Roberts, Tylier Mychele Roberts, Quindarius Robinson, Alaysia Tatyanna Rumph, Tatyana R. Rush, Canaan J. Rutledge, Joshua Tyler Shaw, April Daphne Shears, Tara Leigh Shelton, Blair E. Shirley, Tanya Ranay Shirley, William Blake Shirley, Dylan Jerome Shular, Clay B. Shumate, Micheal Alexander Sims, Dowynn Allen Sipp, Jonathan Walker Sipp, Inger M. Slaughter, Jenna Erin Smith, Rhett Bergin Smith, Shelby T. Smith, Tyler Sullivan Smith, James E. Snowden, Joseph Donald Solomon, Dallas Kane Steele, Lauren Elizabeth Stephens, Leila Suzanne Stewart, Michael A. Tabb, Matthew James Tennant, Donnie T. Thomas, Eulina Thomas, Lucas Warner Thomas, Kayleigh Breann Tidwell, Gabriel N. Trosper, Fredrick Denali Tubbs, Jimmy R. Tubbs, Alexis Beall Riley, Briana S. Turner, Samantha Renee Vanderwalker, Darrell Velez, Ryan Christopher Wakefield, Dallas Xavier Walk, Erin Elizabeth Walker, Jeremiah R. Walker, Kandace Marie Walker, Hannah R. Wansley, Ambreah Waters, Hailey Elizabeth Wells, Kirsten B. White, Presley R. Williamson, Ashonta M. Willis, JaCatherine Laniece Wilson, Nolan Reed Yates, Rebecca Anne York, Myea S. Young and Sharmetrica Young, all of Meridian;
Hope Hiatt Frioux of Millry, Ala.; Khanijah Kearra White of Moorhead; Madelyn Rose Hedgepeth and Sarah Elisabeth Vice, both of Moss Point; Dominesha Shakira Nicholson of Needham, Ala.; Joshua Tyler Addy, Ceily C. Ayllon, Brynn Anthony Boutwell and Jaylon Marquez Jones, all of Newton; Kalie J. Parks of Noxapater; Kaylen Tyarra Johnson and Kyla Ciarra Johnson, both of Olive Branch; Tytionna Nicole Simmons of Pachuta; Leslie Smith of Panola, Ala.; Alanna Sherrial Rawls, Latalya Robertson and Michaela Monique Washington, all of Pearl; Joshua Andrew Lewis of Pearland, Texas; Lindsay Caitlin Pope of Petal; Carla Lasette Bobo, Jeremy Lane Chickaway Jr., Katherine Lindsey Cumberland, Alexa Lynn Johnson, Alexus Nicole Lathem, Jessica B. Pankratz, Clara Tien Pham, Julia Paige Phillips, Kelsey Leah Savell, Trey G. Shelton, Christopher C. Smith, Destiny Latrice Taylor, Jacob Kane Taylor Alexis J. Zehr and Jonah E. Flake, all of Philadelphia; Mason Anthony Watkins of Picayune; Shaquanna Christique Coats of Pickens; Britni De'Monquie Hogans of Pine Hill, Ala.; Natalie J. Gulczynski of Poplarville; Ka'Lyn S. Dale and Tiaris Keyshi Johnigan, both of Porterville; Colton J. Albritton, Michael Ian Bishop, Sabra Grace Blackwell, Sibilla H. Blackwell, Tatyana R'meykah Evans, Erin S. Gibson, Mallory Lynn Holland, La'Neequie Howard, Abby S. Rawson, Marcus J. Steeps and William Riley Turner, all of Quitman;
Carolyn Elise Robertson of Raleigh; Toree Norea Bradley of Richton; Jashia Makiba Dillard and Tiana Katrice Luckett, both of Ridgeland; Sara Beth Brown of Rose Hill; Arkala Shacara Howze of Shubuta; Malorie N. Green and Taylor Ray Jefcoat, both of Soso; Olivia Claire Collins, Nicholas Neil Gabbidon, Chastity Lewis and Jamiya Chantell Moore, all of Stonewall; Chenai LaRose Keyes of Taylorsville; Charles L. Wesley of Terry; Shakira Lavonia Campbell of Thomasville;
Shawn Michael Alford, Benjamin Joel Allison, Courtlee Mikala Bridges, Jamyiah Lynette Broach, Emily Ann Cagle, Justin Daniel Irwin, Reagan Leigh Mathis, Vanlecia Marie Miller, Vincent L. Reynolds, James Kaleb Rickles and Alicia Williams, all of Toomsuba; Christian Darrell Jones of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Tanijal K Matthews of Tylertown; Edith Chantal Anderson, Joey M. Chandlee, Danielle Nicole Spears and Sonya Denise Young, all of Union; Natarsha Shanae Barnes of Utica; Austin Michael Gill of Vancleave; Michael McClelland Fain of Vestavia, Ala.; LaQuinta Diann Hudson, Keonna McDaniel and Devaunte D. Richardson, all of Vicksburg; Tatyana Rena Kidd of Walnut Grove; Ronsbel Doribel Castillo-Lopez, Haley Mariah Clark, Markia Evans, Teshanti Jalanis Evans, Jessica Simone Howard and Keri Alexandra McDonald, all of Waynesboro; Monica DC Potts of Weir; Atiana Tubbs and Lajashia C. Walker, both of West Point; Jasmine S. Smith of Wiggins; Malik Anthony Lawson of Wrightsville, Ga.; Brianna D. Dent of Yazoo City; and Trimia Tiese Dubose, Markeisha Latay Jackson, Lakita Danielle Lewis and LaTarisa Denise Ray, all of York, Ala.
