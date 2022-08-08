MCC hosts summer graduation

Meridian Community College celebrated students' academic accomplishments during its summer commencement Friday at the Temple Theater in Meridian.
Deanna Smith, dean of student affairs, said graduation day gives students who have come from different areas and backgrounds their moment in the spotlight.
"They have pushed through, and I cannot wait to see them cross the finish line. They have worked hard, and I am excited about their future," she said.
Meridianite Kristal Walker was thankful for the opportunities that have come her way.
Earning her associate of applied science degree in Meridian Community College's Medical Assisting Technology Program, she was among the graduates who marched during the commencement ceremony.
One hundred and eighteen students earned their diplomas and/or certificates.
Walker, president of her program's class, was also the recipient of the grant MCC Connect from the Women's Foundation, a public grant-making foundation focused on funding programs that support women and girls across the state. MCC received a $25,000 grant from the foundation that’s earmarked for female students supporting a child.
"MCC Connect has helped me immensely," she said, explaining she got a helping hand with housing and tuition costs thanks to the grant and the opportunity to be mentored. "This has made graduating much easier because I did not have to juggle everything with my everyday life and school."
Also, during the graduation ceremony, graduates Roshida Nelson of Cuba, Ala., and Josie Leona Brewer of Chatom, Ala., were named to the Circle of Excellence. This recognition pays tribute to those students for their outstanding academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.
Candidates for Summer 2022 graduation include:
Alec Jason Sparks of Amite, La.; Alexis Kaitlyn Madison of Bailey; Shannon R. Roberts of Bassfield; Bridley Elijah Thomas of Brandon; Antiwan Tyune Maye and Raven N. Spears, both of Butler, Ala.; Durfie Burns of Byram; Ashley Michelle Smith of Carthage; Josie Leona Brewer and Chatom, Ala.; Alanna Raelyn Garza, Lakelyn Reece Graham, Jacob C. Kinard, Josceylin Tianna McDonald, William Connor Rainer, Allison B. Reed, Emaree Danielle Reeves, Joseph C. Rosenbaum, Chloe .J Sellers, and Jenna S. Ward, all of Collinsville;
Roshida Nelson of Cuba, Ala.; Zamah Jones of Daleville; Tianna S. Davis and James W. Stephens, both of DeKalb; Cheyene P. Sorrells of Decatur; Stephanie Meigs Boswell of Demopolis, Ala.; Candace Jade Wilson of Dyess Air Force Base; Kandi Bridgette Agent and Michele Leigh Smith, both of Enterprise; Christopher A. Kennedy of Ethel; Nadia Chyslin Noguera Ortega of Forest; Danielle L. Davis of Hattiesburg; Jacob Gregory Mott of Hickory; Lexi J. Jones of Laurel; Latisha Shannell Hicks of Lena; Islandia A. Russell of Macon; Kimberly Denise Dumas of Marion;
Randi Marie Allen, Stephan Raj Arora, Robin Michelle Bateman, Amos Quwayne Beadle, Camden P. Boes, Lawanda M. Braden, Shiolyn S. Brown, Aldrick Devon Carpenter, Austin Montrey Carter, Takia Ashlee Chapman, Jasmine S. Cole, Javares Montrail Cole, Terrell J. Coleman, William Clarke Combs, Soraya Gwynae Conley, Tyasia Santrice Cox, Jaylon Blake Crosby, Rebecca L. Cullum, Krystin N. Daniel, Alaysia Derrick, Carli Isabel Espino, JacQue S. Fitch, Breyanna Fiona Ford, Jessica Evelyn Garner, Toni Michelle Grant, Jeffrey C. Hancock, Taneka J. Hopkins, Ja'bryia Dashay Jones, Hanna Joyce Lane, Lakeitra Monique Larkin, Diego da Silva Leslie, Ja'Niya Alisaya Lewis, Andrew Martin Linton, Sabien Crow Lyons, Abdiqadir Ibrahim Mohamed, Jolinda Dana Moore, Vance Torrell Munnings, Breola R'akiel Payne, Frank B. Pollard, Heather M. Sanchez, Lisa Schneider, Ainsley J. Sharp, Faron Elizabeth Sherman, Alzier B. Smith, Faron Elizabeth Sherman, Alzier B. Smith, Mykel Jashun Smith, Jocquavius Edward Spinks, Rebekah Leanne Stephens, Kimberly Ann Taylor, Malesia R. Thames, Shane R. Waldo, Kristal Sha'Kila Walker and Cynthia E. Williams, all of Meridian;
ShCarla Dyneice McLaughlin of Pachuta; Veronica Michelle Bender of Paulding; Claudia S. Preciado and Diana M. Trigg, both of Pearl; Lauren Elissa Carter, Re'Undria L. Gilbert, Dakota Dee Kennedy, Alyssa Nicole Kilpatrick, Alisha Tamara Savell, and Tykesalan M. Steele, all of Philadelphia; Allison Dakota Bostick and Anna M. Cumberland, both of Preston; Arielle Arnel Campbell, Jason C. Coleman, Haley Elizabeth Dunaway, Nicoria R. Edwards, Erica Denise Jordan, and Shynique Thigpen, all of Quitman;
Jimmeka Tenay Neal of Reform, Ala.; Choyce Diffey and Melissa Anne Miller, both of Sallis; Alexis Sierra Lewis of Shuqualak; Alexa Taylor Farmer of Stonewall; Brittany D. Davis and Michael S. Neal, both of Toomsuba; Cecilia Ann Carter of Union; Sarah Frances Burrows of Vancleave; Kayla K. Evans, Doneja Abrielle Hinton, and LaSonya Tilynn Shanks, all of Waynesboro, and Zhimarlas L. Johnson, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
