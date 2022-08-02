Meridian Community College will celebrate graduating students' academic accomplishments during its summer commencement on Friday, Aug. 5.
The ceremony will get underway at 2 p.m. in the Temple Theater, Downtown Meridian.
College officials are excited and proud to host the event.
Deanna Smith, dean of student affairs, said graduation day gives students who have come from different areas and backgrounds their moment in the spotlight. "They have pushed through, and I cannot wait to see them cross the finish line. They have worked hard, and I am excited about their future," she said.
Graduating students Diana Trigg, Jimmeka Neal, and Roshida Nelson will offer the invocation, welcome, and benediction, respectively. Trigg and Nelson are Practical Nursing Program students; Neal is a student in the Medical Laboratory Technology Program. Music student Parker Berry will sing solos.
In addition to awarding certificates and diplomas, two graduates, Nelson and Josie Leona Brewer, will be named to the Circle of Excellence. This recognition pays tribute to those students for their outstanding academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.
Before the Friday ceremony, MCC’s Practical Nursing Program will have its pinning ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. honoring and celebrating the nursing students and their journeys to become nurses.
