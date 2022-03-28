MCC hosts guitar concert Thursday

Music will fill the Meridian Community College Foundation Chapel when the William Carey University Guitar Quintet performs on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free to campus and community residents.
The quintet features the top guitar students in WCU Assistant Professor of Music David Bryan’s studio. MCC Guitar Instructor Mitch Brantley noted that these students have diverse backgrounds and goals to pursue a calling in music. Members include Ryan Ethridge from Collinsville; Johan Martinez from Quindo, Columba; Rebecca Mowdy from DeKalb, Tyler Penalber from Holden, La., and David Bryan from LaPlace, La.
For more information, go to https://meridiancc.edu/calendar/index.php?eID=409
