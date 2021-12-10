MCC hosts fall commencement, pinning ceremonies

It’s been said good things come in threes. On Friday, Meridian Community College hosted three events – two health care programs’ pinnings and one commencement - as the Fall Semester 2021 ended, proving the adage true.
Pinning ceremonies mark the completion of students’ academic work and welcoming soon-to-be graduate nurses into the nursing profession.
The day's excitement continued as MCC students received their diplomas and certificates at the graduation ceremony.
Candidates for graduation included:
Alexandria A. Bailey and Laura E. Carbonneau, both of Bailey; Monica Lynn Anthony and Keaireka Laniece Brinson, both of Brandon; Nikita Shantell Brown of Butler, Ala.; Clara Grace Allen of Caledonia; Onedaro Grant Dixon and Keyahda Nicole Smith, both of Carthage; Tori Lynn Ferguson and Eric Michael Hardy, both of Chunky; Billy Ford of Collins; Kasey Lynne Boswell, Jordan Makayla Colenberg, Michelle Lynn Eakes, Tiffany La'Shae Hornesbuger, Amanda Kay Osborne, Diamond N. Paylor, Emaree Danielle Reeves, Vi'Angela Luba Rivera, Leah DeAnn Sessums and Cameron L. Spivey, all of Collinsville;
Ke'Sha Gore and Franklin O. Poe, both of Columbus; Amanda Nicole Longmire of Connehatta; Lesley Yaray Herrera of Cornith; Latravis T. Hill and Phyllis Ladedria Watkins of Cuba, Ala.; Faith Leigh Ashmore of D’Lo; Joshua Christian Redmond of Daleville; Victoria N. Clark of Decatur; LaDasha R. Grace, LaKevon CarDarrius Roberts and Abby J. Rose, all of DeKalb; Robert Tabb of Demopolis, Ala.; Jacob Miguel Aguirre of Ellisville;
Marquis D. Brown, Samuel K. Downs, Mikala L. Evans, Amberly Nicole Jackson, Janeisha Shante Patton, Ashlyn Bailey Redmond and Destiny Nicole Waller, all of Enterprise; Emilee N. Polk of Forest; Arkemia Greer, Rosa Denise Reedy, and Jessica Marie Sullivan, all of Hattiesburg; Talia L. Leggett, Tatina Jamika Lott and Felicia Ann Newell, Heidelberg; Olivia Earlesha Barlow, Katherine James Kelly, and Arletha S. McDonald, all of Jackson; Ty'Asian Breaun Avery, Michayla Danielle Lard, Brandasia Gracianna Mosley, Quniesha Cierra Moss, Jacaitlyn Denay Munn, Shana Nikol Ruttley, Victoria McKenzie Rigdon, and Jayla Rheonna Smith, all of Lauderdale;
Victoria Chantell Ramagos, Chelsea Robinson and Carmen Nichole Smith, all of Laurel; Baleigh Nichole Germany of Lawrence; Adrian Payton Evans of Lisman, Ala.; Hannah Nichole Barefield and Brittany Walsh Smith, both of Little Rock; Jada Renee Jackson of Livingston, Ala.; Meagan Lynn Graham, Heather Nakole Hannah and Robyn Lynette White, all of Louisville; Ebony A. Sanders of Macon; Ciara La'Porsha Amerson, Kajsa Annette Cole, Zayveon Marquis Ellis, Stephanie Hodges and KarTrinia Marie Watson, all of Marion; Natasha Moore Hayes and Brandi Hayman, both of Mendenhall;
Jerome Deshawn Adkins, Olivia M. Avera, Richard C. Axtell, Randal Ramon Bailey, Marcus A. Barber, Whitney E. Bartlett, Samantha M. Battles, Dekarian Kiwan Beasley, Cristina Noel Beckman, TaShanna Latris Bland, ShaKenya Quashane-Takis Blanks, Lakeasha D. Boyd, Jaleah Bramlett, Mackenzie K. Britt, Kierra K. Brown, Parisian Salece Brown, Kellye Denise Bryant, Tyshauna S. Bryant, Briana LaShae Carter, Lukelvin Chambers, Destiny T. Clark, Jeremiah J. Clark, Rita LaShelle Coates, Maliyah D. Cole, Krystal D. Coleman, Marcqus S. Collins, TraTia K. Foster, Ashley Nicole Gatewood, Thomas Reginald Gibbs, Tashena M. Gordon, Nicholas D. Graham, Aikiev S. Griffin, Jenna Lynette Griggs, Amber Louise Hall, Hannah Brooke Harwell, Averi Hope Hill, Tyra Jada Hopson, Jharmain Davion Inge, Steve Marion Ivy, JaQuan Arnez Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Bill Karan, Taylor Diane Leder, Madison Victoria Leggett, Au'Zyunna Ty'Unne Lewis, Lexie Amber Locklear, Emily Paige Lucas, Takeema Shaunta Ludgood, Annie Mae Malone, Karis A. Mason, Aubrey L. McCary, Baleigh Necole Miller, Demontae Keshun Moss, Kacie Leanne Nabors, Kaela Dai'Seray Newell, Inise Ngumezi, Tierra Tashay Noble, Jordan Dianna O'Brien, Celeste Pederson, Joseph Tyler Poppy, Christopher Ray Rainer, Kortnee Roberts, Tracy Ruffin, Dakota Raeh Sanders, Joshua Tyler Shaw, Peyton Sheehan, Maryon O. Sillimon, Johnisha Sims, Tyler Bryce Slay, Keece Javon Sparrow, Lacy Skylar Spears, Jonathyn Spinks, Kameran Stringfellow, Brooke LaShea Tanner, DeJurnee Thomas, Quinton Luke Timms, Abigail F. Vega, Dewaun Anwaun Warren, Katie Elizabeth Weir, Christopher Michaels Williams, Emily C. Williams, Shayla Celeste Wilson, all of Meridian;
Natasha Bernice Clark of Millry, Ala.; Carlin Brooke Pope of Morton; Kimber Denise Bolton of New Augusta; Victoria Marie Straughter of New Hebron; Kirbee Lawson, Julia Camille McKenna and
Akeriyon Rachel Wilder, all of Pachuta; Kelli Symonne Williams and Hannah Leann Woods, both of Pearl; Jerlisa Renee Brown, Virginia Easley, Alessandra R. Ely, Mikayla C. Griffin, Adelyn Ella Hilyer, Amber Keonna Jones, Amy K. Moss, Renita McMillan Perry, Matthew Ethan Sanders, Jamie Lee Thomas, Natasha Leann Wesley and Kaila B. Willis, all of Philadelphia; Terrioun Laquan Bohannon and Casaundra Audreanna Creer, both of Porterville; Morgan A. Clarke, Allison Jordan, and Summer La-Shelle Sosa, all of Quitman; April L. Hall of Raleigh; Latasha M. Cooper of St. James, La.; Marquita L. Smith of Shubuta; Kashayla Dashuna Lewis of Shuqualak; Meridith Laci Archer of Starkville; Brini Lasha Everette and Marquita Catherine Winborn, both of State Line; Santrez R. Pough of Stonewall;
Courtlee Mikala Bridges, Emily N. Hocker, Vanlecia Marie Miller, Milton R. Tucker and Brendaysia L. Wallace, all of Toomsuba; Patricia Cathleen Todd of Toxey, Ala.; Taliyah J'Mya Tate of Tylertown; Janeisha S. Mason and Natalie McCoy Strickland, both of Union; William Lamar LaGrone of Vicksburg; and Katessa Reon Jones, Keri Alexandra McDonald, Kinlee M. Odom, LaSonya Tilynn Shanks, Jasmine A. Smith, Morgan Leanne Williams and Skyler M. Williams, all of Waynesboro.
