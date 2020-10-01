MCC hosts drive for Hurricane Sally relief

Submitted photo

It’s a wrap – Meridian Community College sophomores Estefany Chavarria, left, and JaCatherine Wilson, both from Meridian, organize donations for victims of Hurricane Sally. The College’s Campus Life department is collecting items for those devastated by Hurricane Sally now through when the drive ends on Monday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off to Quave Student Life Center on the MCC campus. For more information, contact LeAnne Motes, director of campus life, at 601-484-8632 or email smotes1@meridiancc.edu