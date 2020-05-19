MCC honors Circle of Excellence students

Forty-one Meridian Community College graduates were chosen as members of the Spring 2020 Circle of Excellence.
The students, who studied in both the college’s university transfer and career and technical education programs, are saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.
Michael Thompson, dean of academic affairs, said the college established Circle of Excellence designation to recognize outstanding MCC graduates during graduation ceremonies.
“These graduates are nominated by MCC faculty and staff,” Thompson said.
College faculty and administrators applauded the students’ efforts.
“To be chosen for this honor means a student performed exceptionally well academically, and was also a contributor to their community in serving others,” said Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for workforce solutions. “Simply put, they are students who strive for academic excellence and help others along the way.”
Honorees were humbled to be selected.
“I really appreciate being chosen as a circle of excellence recipient. It is such an honor,” said Haley Watson, who is a student in the radiologic Ttechnology program.
Citing that she came to the college because it was close to home, Watson said, “ I chose radiology because I have a passion for the medical field and taking care of people.”
She recently passed her registry exam, and she plans to continue working as a registered radiologic technologist.
“I have had the best year and enjoyed every class I was able to attend,” honoree Ashley McLeod said,
A university transfer graduate who will study at Mississippi State University-Meridian in the fall, McLeod wants to become a successful graphic designer in Meridian. She credits many of her MCC instructors for helping, including art instructor Terrell Taylor and Mike Smith, who was her soccer coach.
MCC President Thomas Huebner said MCC has a long history of outstanding graduates, and the Circle of Excellence is one way the college recognizes these students who have excelled during their time at MCC.
“These students have made an impact on this place, and we look forward to watching them take flight and impact the world,” Huebner said.
University Transfer Program Circle of Excellence students include: Jason Alexander of Collinsville; Kayla Alston of Meridian; Tucker Atkinson of Collinsville; Anna Grace Banks of Collinsville; Zoe Brooks of Toomsuba; Elizabeth Carlson of Meridian; Brian Cockrell of Meridian; Catherine Dean of Meridian; Brice Gordon of Pascagoula; Josh Hamilton of Kosciusko; Tyler Lacy of Meridian; Bonnie May of Collinsville; Joseph May of Collinsville; Ashley McLeod of Collinsville; Matthew McNeill of Chunky; Katilyn Mowdy of Hickory; Alvarez Powell of Senatobia; Brinnon Powell of Meridian; Madilyn Thompson of Meridian; Alex Turner of Collinsville; Rachel VanHorn of Winona; David Zheng of Meridian.
Career and Technical Education Circle of Excellence students include: Trevor Shirley of Meridian; Anna Holmes of Scooba; Braxton Beech of Meridian; Amber Meadows of Laurel; Michael Chad Murphy of Little Rock; Cameron Proctor of Bailey; LaRobert Lee Tisdale of Philadelphia; Haley Watson of Daleville; Madeline Skylar Adams of Louisville; Cara Horstman of Meridian; Addie Winters of Ethel, Bruce Rivers of Epes, Ala.; Sean Datusch of Meridian; Dustin Meurer of Quitman; Kilah Dearman of Waynesboro; Kaylee Jernigan of Hamilton; Jalen Martin of West Point; Rosalba Melchor of Starkville; Jordan Sanders of Vicksburg.
Shirley, Holmes, Beech, Meadows and Murphy are Associate Degree Nursing Program students; Proctor is a Health Information Technology Program student; Tisdale is a Hospitality Management Technology Program student; Rawson and Adams are Radiologic Technology Program students; Horstman and Winters are Physical Therapist Assistant Program students; Rivers is a Systems Based Electronics, Engineering Technology and Telecommunications Programs students; Datusch and Meurer are Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program students; Dearman, Jernigan, Martin, Melchor and Sanders are Dental Hygiene Technology Program students.
