MCC has snowy start to spring semester

It's been a busy and good day.
That’s how Deanna Smith, dean of student services at Meridian Community College, summed up the start of Spring Semester 2021 that began on Monday, Jan. 11.
“It’s been a good day with a surprise start of a little bit of snow,” Smith said, noting the College had a later opening time to allow for safe travels to campus due to the inclement weather that produced snow, light rain and fog.
“Students were excited to be on campus,” she said.
Victor Rodrigues Campos, a business major, counted himself in that number. Campos, a native of San Paulo, Brazil, just arrived at MCC after trying to get to campus for the last 22 days; he had to quarantine to comply with COVID restrictions.
Campos is an Eagles Soccer Team scholarship recipient who will play midfield and wing positions this spring.
Charles McKenzie, a Computer Network Technology Program student, is looking forward to this term, too. An Army veteran, McKenzie is making use of his benefits. “This is my home community college, and I really like it here,” he said.
Though classes got began Monday, Smith noted it's not too late to enroll. Students can still register for classes that started Monday now through Friday.
“We also have Term II online classes that students can register for until those classes start March 15,” she added.
