Two retired Meridian Community College employees, along with one distinguished alumnus, will be inducted into MCC’s Hall of Fame during a special ceremony Wednesday in the McCain Theater.
Inductees for this year’s class are Randy E. Carroll, Pamela Speights Harrison and Debroah Bourrage Stokes.
Each year, MCC honors a group of servant-leaders who have distinguished themselves in their professions and community service with the Hall of Fame award, according to a news release from the community college. These honorees are alumni and employees who have elevated MCC’s esteem through their achievements, service and association with the institution.
The ceremony is slated to begin at 2 p.m. in the McCain Theater. A reception will follow in the Art Gallery located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
Carroll, an MCC alumnus, is the chief executive officer of East Mississippi Electric Power Association. Harrison and Stokes are both retired MCC employees. Harrison served as chief financial officer, and Stokes was an Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor.
Two other MCC employees, Kay Thomas and Michael Thompson, also will be recognized during the program as the newest members of the MCC Talon Club. Thomas is director of public information, and Thompson is vice president for academic affairs. The Talon Club honors employees with a minimum of 30 years of service to the institution.
Moreover, former employees who have passed away since last year’s ceremony will be remembered by the tolling of bells. They include Jim Rush, Paulette Hopkins, Corky Palmer, Dietmar Goetz, Walter Hammack and Bill Cooper.
MCC’s Hall of Fame began in 2002.
The Hall of Fame ceremony, hosted by
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.