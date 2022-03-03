Four Meridian Community College alumni and employees who have excelled in their respective professions and life missions and have elevated MCC’s esteem through their achievements, service, and association with the institution will be inducted into MCC’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday, March 8.
Inductees are Wilhelmine Damon, Dr. Ray Denton, Anne Dowdle, and Dr. Tajudeen Soyoye. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall with a reception to follow in the Miller Art Gallery.
The Hall of Fame ceremony, a highlight of the College’s academic year and hosted by the MCC Foundation, spotlights the shining examples of MCC alumni and former MCCers.
“MCC has a long-standing history of successful graduates and employees, and the Hall of Fame ceremony allows us to celebrate the contributions of the best of the best,” said Leia Agnew Hill, vice president of advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation.
Three of the honorees, Damon, Denton and Dowdle, are retired employees. Damon served as fitness instructor; Denton held the associate dean of learning resources post; and Dowdle was the first director of institutional advancement. Soyoye is an emergency room physician.
Also being recognized during the program will be Larry Martin, the newest member of the MCC “Talon Club,” which honors employees with a minimum of 30 years of service. Martin is a building custodian.
The program will also include a tolling of the bells for members of the MCC family who have passed away in the last year. They include Jean Beckman, Melanie Chandler, Bonnie Griffin, George L. Hayes, Margie Sue Key, Thomas C. Maynor, Carolyn Mitchell, Tanya Ocampo, Charles Rico Scott II, Billy Harold Smith, Syria Sturdivant, and James Rayford Woodrick.
