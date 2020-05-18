MCC graduation takes on a different look

To say commencement ceremonies for Spring 2020 are different would be a vast understatement.
But that doesn’t mean that celebrating the academic achievements of Meridian Community College graduates should go unnoticed, and on Monday, May 18, College officials hosted unique graduation events that spotlighted the 500-plus graduates.
The highlight: the virtual graduation ceremonies held on the College’s Facebook Page and YouTube with guest comments from celebrities including football legends Terry Bradshaw and Sean Payton, comedy actors Brian Baumgartner from the sit-com The Office and Cedric the Entertainer, government officials including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. Roger Wicker, and a host of others. Family and friends as well as MCC faculty and staff also commented with congratulatory wishes, and graduates’ photos were spotlighted.
MCC President Thomas M. Huebner told the virtual audiences though this ceremony was different, the well-wishes the college offered for each of the graduates was genuine. “Like all graduations, this one is special, because you were the ones who persevered in a way that no one did before you did.
“For that reason, you will hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for your perseverance. If anyone in this world can make it, it will be you,” he added.
Huebner reminded the students that they were created for this moment, they have a support system who cares about them and they have a job to do. “Live your mission,” he said.
“You made it through tough times and the faculty and staff at Meridian Community College will always remember you and will always treasure you. We’ll be so grateful to learn of the success stories of your lives as you move forward,” Huebner said in another video congratulating the students.
Also, during the ceremony, Circle of Excellence honorees were recognized. The students, who studied in both the college’s University Transfer and career and technical education programs, were applauded for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.
Before Monday’s ceremonies, college personnel distributed unique grad bags to the Spring 2020 graduates that contained a program of the ceremony, a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, instructions on how to participate in the online graduation and a few surprises. All to help the graduate to celebrate their achievements from home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.