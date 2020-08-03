Meridian Community College will celebrate its summer graduates with events this week.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7, college personnel will be handing out bags to all summer graduates. Included in the bag are a program of the ceremony, a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, instructions on how to participate in the online graduation and a few surprises, according to an MCC news release. Honor graduates will be able to pick up any honors cords or individual recognition items.
Graduates are asked to drive through the Ivy-Scaggs Hall circle, show their MCC ID and receive a bag. For more information, call the College at 601-484-8632 or email LeAnne Motes, campus life coordinator, at smotes1@meridiancc.edu.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, Meridian Community College will host an online graduation ceremony, and it will be streamed to the college’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege.
MCC President Thomas Huebner will address the students. All graduate names will be announced and degrees will be conferred. During the ceremony, parents and friends can comment with congratulatory wishes, and graduates can post their pictures during the live feed, according to a news release.
For more information about MCC graduation activities, visit www.meridiancc.edu/graduation/index.html.
