MCC grads getting ready for life's next steps

Braylen Laine is excited to discover life’s next opportunities. One of those steps is getting his degree from Meridian Community College.
The College will host its fall commencement Dec. 18 with an online virtual ceremony with celebrating and recognizing the academic achievements of the 200-plus graduates. This special event marks the third time in the school’s history that the ceremony will be held online due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCC President Thomas M. Huebner Jr. will address the students. All graduate names will be announced and degrees will be conferred. During the ceremony, parents and friends can comment with congratulatory wishes, and graduates can post their pictures during the live feed.
The ceremony will be streamed to the College’s Facebook Page and its YouTube channel @meridiancommunitycollege. Laine is eager to be a part of this ceremony. “You work so hard for progress to come. I’ve been waiting for this,” he said. A Louisville resident, Laine is receiving his associate of arts degree.
Beginning his college studies at MCC was a matter of convenience – it was close to home - and his mom encouraged him to attend. Though Laine initially wanted to study respiratory care, he changed his focus to surgical technology.
His first semester at college was tough because of a family move and financial issues. “I fell into academic probation,” Laine said. But things were to change for the better when Laine met MCC Director of Student Engagement Brandon Dewease and was introduced to the College’s student recruiting team, the Ivy League recruiters. Dewease serves as an advisor to the team. “Mr. Dewease stepped in and he changed everything. He gave me inspiration. You don’t have to be the smartest to be in the Ivy League, you’ve just got to be yourself. They let me be myself and that’s why love it so much,” Laine said.
He explained that recruiting was a game changer. “It opened doors for me. I met people, I appeared in commercials. I made friends. It’s something that I will cherish forever,” Laine said.
“Without recruiting, I probably would not have taken college seriously. They showed me I needed to take college seriously.”
Laine’s advice to others looking to make that first step in a career? “Know who you are. Why do you act the way you act? Why do you love the things that you love? If you figure that out, you know what you want to do,” he said.
He added, “Don’t rush. Figure yourself out. You’ve got time.”
Candidates for MCC fall graduation include Jasmine P. Bush and Katie Lynn Donald, both of Bailey; Crystal Jean Windham of Bay Springs; Tabatha Ann Williams of Beaumont; Learfeo Romeco Traylor of Belden; Tamicalyn Foster and Kiersten Breanne Wilburn, both of Brandon; Ashley Nicole Newman and Wanda Mae Newman, both of Buckatunna; Mila Mon’na Cheeks of Butler, Ala.; Jessica Brean Jones, Keebbie Waikiki Locke and Darlene Latrice Owens, all of Byram; Joe E. Clay of Canton; Letitia Lynn Hackett of Carthage; Candace Sharece Jefferson and Ashton Steve, both of Choctaw; Ashley Kidd Williamson of Chunky; Monique Undrea Anthony of Clinton; Jasmine Chanice Bates, Amanda Makayla Edmonds, Emily R. Harrington, Brittany Ellen Hedgpeth, Yolanda C. Jones, David William Learmonth, Josceylin Tianna McDonald, Hannah L. McPherson, Amber Leigh Riley, Leah DeAnn Sessums and Daradell Terrell Thompson, all of Collinsville; Gabriel A. Thomas of Columbus; Phyllis Ladedria Watkins of Cuba, Ala.; Kiandrea S. Cherry and Michele LeeAnn Wood, both of DeKalb; April Lashea Dade, Jamie Danielle Smith and Saleseya M. Spivey, all of Decatur; Mary Ann Davis of Edwards; Kaitlyn Claire Campbell, Alanna Z. Elmore and Breanna L. Irving, all of Enterprise; Saaidi E. Ashford of Eupora; Courtney Monique Brown of Florence; Grandon Fitzgerald Jones of Grovetown, Ga.; Laquita Nasha Barnes of Hattiesburg; Kydrekia Nicole Graves and Brandy Rachelle King, both of Heidelberg; Amelia C.Vasquez-Johnson of Hickory; Adrina LaQuita Dean, Chakiriyana L. Moore, Shellie Minnae Shines and Barbara L. Turner, all of Jackson; James Cody Griffin and Shauntel L. Wilder-Malone, both of Kosciusko; Haley Denise Lang of Lake; William Robert Cline, Jedarius Davon McDonald and Victoria McKenzie Rigdon, all of Lauderdale; Javion Cooper of Laurel; Grecia Ringo of Lawrence, James Curtis Mizell of Leakesville; Chelsi Cris’tel Ricks of Lena; Edith Chantal Anderson and Amber LeighAnn Clearman, both of Little Rock; Emily Rose Hathorn, Braylen Tyriq Laine and Grace Yarbrough, all of Louisville; Lashanda F. Stevenson and Nicole Verdell, both of Macon; MaSahn Edra Ingram of Madison; Brittany Deanna Johnson of Mantee; Latoya D. Griggs of Marion; Mignon Monique Long of McComb; Jaeden Vashone Alford, Tamica Renea Almond, Clayosha Bianna Avery, Felicia LaShel Barfield, Kristi Kierra Barfield, Makenzie Kathryn Barham, Tamara A. Bennamon, Andre E. Blake, Rikkisia Zykeyria Boggan, Mikal Terrell Bolden, Omarius Jermaine Boyd, Corea L. Brown, Parisian Salece Brown, Jamie C. Caldwell, Nivesha Ty’Tianna Campbell, Estefany A. Chavarria, La’Quiva Shaneseia Coleman, Brandy L. Compton, Raven Michelle Cook; Ryan Jefferson Covington, Anna Elizabeth Crane, Albert K. Creer, Lavesha A. Crowell, Datreona Dade, Lane H. Davis, Laquita Shonte Duff, Jasmine Christine Elaire, Kayla Olivia Emerson, Theresa Shontay Epting, Andrea Renae Evans, Rickardo Camondrae Fields, Toni Michelle Grant, Madelyn R. Gray, Dayna Gurganious, Allyson L. Hairston, Marisa Lenea Haney, Jamie Leighann Harris, Nickalas Cor’dae Hickman, Eddie Wayne Holloway, Thomas C. Howell; William Hunter Howell, Morgan Elizabeth Inshetski, Juanita Johnson, Delana Sheria Jones, Alexis V. Kelly, Raydarrius Rayshun King, Noah Andrew Lawrence, Angelia H. Luther, Alexis Vantesia Martin, Donia Joann McKee, Loretta Gosa McNeal, Zykerial Dean Miller, Samantha Jean Mosley, Paxton Claire Myers, Kaytishiana Kenlshay Naylor, Corderial Lachase Nichols, Rainey Brynn Nicholson, Raven Nicole Oltremari, Mia Emani Pittman, Ricky Michael Posey, Clara A. Ralcliffe, Teresa Marie Radcliffe, Kimberly D. Rainer, Katie Jo Reid, Katie Elaine Roe, Alyssa Annelle Rose; Rometres D. Rush, Madison O. Russell, Darryelle Jamyra Sanders, Hannah Grace Sanders, Chase Scarbrough, Gloria Deniese Scott, JaQuarius Scott, Alexandra Danielle Self, April Daphne Shears, Isha Raquel Simpson, Lauris Alexander Sims, Michael Dru Smith, Christan Jamal Stringfellow, Joseph McClain Tanko, Jade A. Temple, Landricka T. Thompson, Harry K. Tucker and Bailey L. Weddington, all of Meridian; Victoria Ann Hodge, Pamela S. Smith and Neely Watford, all of Morton; Carlondria DaTriana McLaughlin of Pachuta; Berenice Adaneli Rodriguez of Pelham, Ala.; Jessica Tonielle Roberts-Andre, Jordan Leigh Burrage, Mikayla C. Griffin, Isias Job Joe, Juane Marty Kirkland, Mariah Gail Lewis, Lushus Diam Peebles, Kristina Robinson, Jacob Kane Taylor and Hannah M. Thrash, all of Philadelphia; Adrain Deanna Moore of Porterville; Ailiyah M. Rush of Preston; Erika A. Altman, Heather LeShae’ Grantham, Taylor R. Harris, Kara Beth Kuntz, Destinee Annbreia Lacey, Amanda Grace Skidmore and Laura Grace Stuckey, all of Quitman; Ellisha Rae Clough of Radcliffe; Kandice Latavia Harper of Raymond; Destine Sharae Smith of Ridgeland; Reubin Randolph Graves and Tiffany Alisha Rayner, both of Soso; Jaqualynn Dae Shannon of Starkville; Jada Clair Hiatt of Stonewall; Brandon Yelverton of Taylorsville; Courtlee Mikala Bridges, Emily Ann Cagle, Hannah J. Carney, Makenna E. Deavers, Trevon LaShuan Allen Fuller and Termeshia Renae Landrum, all of Toomsuba; Whitney Megan Tyson of Toxey, Ala.; Courtney Danielle Kennedy and Danielle Nicole Spears, both of Union; Chelsea Lorraine Banks and Victoria Michelle Harris, both of Vicksburg; Jadaire Danae Taylor of Vossburg; Brittany Jonique Boler of Walnut Grove; Stephanie Latrese Busby, Crystal Nicole Hutchinson, Victoria Michelle Jones and Kelsey Proctor, all of Waynesboro; Kelsei Kaleisha White of West Point; Fiesha A. Travis of Yazoo City; and Juliana Grace Abston, Laqualia Nakiah Brooks, Trimia Tiese Dubose and Lakita Danielle Lewis, all of York, Ala.
