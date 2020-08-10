MCC grads chosen as Circle of Excellence members

Seven Meridian Community College students were chosen as members of the Summer 2020 Circle of Excellence.
The students, who studied in both the College’s University Transfer Program and the career and technical education programs, were saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.
Selected were Hayley Haygood of Meridian and Tashonni Ware of Lena, both Cosmetology Program students; Bethany Young of Philadelphia, Dental Assisting; Shelby Bell of Forest and Vickie Sisson of Quitman, both Surgical Technology Program students; Chelsea Hillhouse of Forest, Practical Nursing and Anna Kate Henry of Meridian, University Transfer.
“MCC has been a great experience for me, as I have learned great leadership and study habits through the Honors College,” said Henry, who plans to continue her education at Mississippi State University and pursue a career in speech pathology.
College administrators applaud the honorees’ efforts. “To be chosen for this honor means a student performed exceptionally well academically, and was also a contributor to their community in serving others,” said Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for workforce solutions. “Simply put, they are students who strive for academic excellence and help others along the way.”
MCC Dean of Academic Affairs Michael Thompson agreed. He noted the College established the tradition of naming Circle of Excellence honorees to applaud outstanding students who are nominated by College faculty and staff.
