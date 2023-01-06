MCC grad sets sights on film school

Tanner Hollingsworth's dream of going to film school became one step closer to reality as he graduated from Meridian Community College.
A movie enthusiast, Hollingsworth now plans to enroll in the University of Southern Mississippi next fall to obtain a bachelor's degree in media and entertainment arts. Eventually, he plans to pursue his master's degree through the USM Gulf Coast Film Department.
"I have always been a huge fan of films my entire life, probably because of my family. My mom and I watched a lot of movies together when I was growing up. We are kind of a nerdy family,” he laughed.
In choosing a career in the film industry, Hollingsworth is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jared Hollingsworth, an instructor of media and entertainment arts and video arts at USM. His brother has also worked in post-production as an editor and colorist on several independent film projects in Mississippi.
"My brother is a professor at USM, and he also does editing and color editing on films," Hollingsworth said. "That is kind of how my interest in film began by watching him work on things like that.”
Hollingsworth, a resident of Lake, enjoys the creativity allowed by filmmaking.
"I like the creative freedom of filmmaking and being able to make something that one day maybe people will appreciate," he said. “Film is a good way to express a message or to tell a story."
His overall goal is to one day own a production company.
Hollingsworth, a 2021 graduate of Lake High School, is the son of Keith and Sherri Hollingsworth. A commuter, he began taking classes at MCC in the fall of 2021.
He received his associate of arts degree in the University Transfer Program. In addition, Hollingsworth was recognized as a Circle of Excellence honoree. "I feel honored to be chosen for this," Hollingsworth said. Circle of Excellence recipients are chosen based on their academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.
A Dean’s List scholar, Hollingsworth helps his community by volunteering with landscaping, lawn care, and grounds cleaning at Antioch Baptist Church in Forest, where he is a member. He also supports the residents of his grandmother's subdivision in Meridian by volunteering for trash pickup.
Hollingsworth discovered that MCC helped him find his wings.
"It has helped me get through some mountains I have been trying to get over when it comes to certain courses," he said.
Also, the faculty and staff have been very helpful, and he has always felt welcomed on campus.
"I have enjoyed the people and the staff and everything about it," he said. "I think it was a good choice."
