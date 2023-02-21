MCC grad receives national licensure exam scholarship

Meridian Community College Associate Degree Nursing Program graduate Hannah Kennedy recently received the Hurst Review NCLEX Scholarship.
Kennedy, 22, from Enterprise, is one of 10 students nationally to receive this scholarship award and the sole recipient from Mississippi. "I was excited about getting the scholarship,” she said.
The scholarship, funded by the national nursing exam prep company Hurst Review Services, is exclusively for Phi Theta Kappa nursing majors who plan to take the National Council Licensure Examination. The NCLEX is a standardized exam given by each state's board of nursing to determine if RN or LPN/LVN candidates are competent for entry-level nursing. PTK is an international academic honor society for community and two-year college students.
As a Hurst Review NCLEX Scholar, Kennedy received a code to cover the cost of Hurst Review NCLEX study materials and a cash award to cover the exam fees.
“We're are excited to continue our partnership with Hurst Review Services in helping address financial barriers students face with certification costs," said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. "With Hurst’s support in providing NCLEX certificate scholarships and study materials to PTK members, we are able to help meet the growing needs for a trained workforce in nursing fields.”
Life has been a whirlwind for this MCC grad. Kennedy graduated from the college's ADN Program in December and began her nursing career at Ochsner Rush Health earlier this month, assigned to the intensive care unit. She hopes to continue her nursing education and become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
The Hurst Review, an educational service based out of Brookhaven is a resource for preparing for the nursing exams and has helped hundreds of thousands of nursing students achieve first-attempt success on the NCLEX exam.
"We are proud she's representing MCC,” PTK advisor Phyllis Holladay said about Kennedy. "And to be chosen as one of the ten in the nation is a major accomplishment. This shows the value of our health care education programs at the college, and it speaks volumes about our PTK chapter.”
