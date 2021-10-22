MCC gives back with My College Cares Day

From painting benches to sorting shoes to scooping up trash to trimming trees, Meridian Community College students, faculty and staff went back out in the community offering a helping hand with its volunteer endeavor, My College Cares Day.
It was a return to the in-person event. Due to COVID, last year’s session primarily was held virtually, with participants completing hours and recording their work into the College’s web-based learning management system, CANVAS.
More than 800 volunteers went to 59 locations for this 2021 session, said LeAnne Motes, MCC campus life coordinator and organizer of My College Cares.
“It made me feel pretty good when one of the residents came and said she was happy we were redoing the pond … they appreciate it,” said sophomore Eagle baseball player John Mitchell, who, along with his teammates, was tasked with several projects at Aldersgate Retirement Community. “It’s nice to do something for somebody else.”
MCC Music Instructor and Guitar Ensemble Leader Mitch Brantley said My College Cares Day offers a win-win situation for both the student and host site. Brantley and his guitar students performed for Aldersgate residents.
“It’s good for the students; it’s good for the residents,” he said. Brantley noted that because of the pandemic it had been a while since the ensemble could perform for an in-person audience. “We’re thankful to be here. This is one of our favorite performances. The students love this, and the residents are a good audience. We’re happy to do it,” he said.
Brantley added, “Every year after we do My College Cares, the students always tell me this is one of their favorite performances - ever.”
Marsha Hannah, marketing director for Aldersgate, said the organization was thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of My College Cares. “We are a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, and any time we can get help like this, it is greatly appreciated. This warms my heart to see the kids out here and be actively involved in helping so many people. They have no idea of how many people they are helping,” she added.
Students gain, too, by giving back, Motes said. “It teaches our students that they play a role in our community. Hopefully, others can be inspired by seeing them.”
