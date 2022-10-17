MCC gives back through My College Cares

Giving back to the community is one of the goals of Meridian Community College's My College Cares Day.
And to work toward that goal, some 500-plus students, faculty, and staff members will canvas the community on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for community service. “It's a day we devote as an institution where we invest in the community," said Brandon Dewease, associate dean for student engagement at MCC and event coordinator.
This effort has been a long-time favorite for both the community and campus. Dewease, an alumnus of MCC, said he remembered as a student in 2001 participating in My College Cares Day and enjoying giving back.
From reading to youths, painting walls, planting flowerbeds, and playing music for retirement home residents, My College Cares Day participants perform various acts of service. In addition to being helpers, faculty, staff, and administrators serve as team captains. Lowell Martin, one of the team captains, collects donations, including gloves and socks, canned goods, travel-size lotions, and other items, and they are given to Love's Kitchen, Feed by Faith, and Salvation Army.
The campus is closed during the My College Cares event.
For more information about My College Cares, contact Dewease at 601.483.8241, or go to meridiancc.edu/mycollegecares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.