MCC gives a look at the U.S. Constitution

Submitted photo
Meridian Community College students Taylor Harris, 18, left, of Quitman, and Lauren Snowden, 18, of Collinsville, hold copies of the free booklet, The U.S. Constitution And Fascinating Facts About It. In observance of Constitution Day, Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Todd Library at MCC is giving away free copies of the booklet. Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 men on Sept. 17, 1787.
