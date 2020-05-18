High school graduates from the class of 2020 can get a jump on college classes by enrolling in one free Meridian Community College summer class.
“Students will want to take advantage of this opportunity because it’s free,” said Kevin Roberts, MCC’s recruiting coordinator. “Not only that, as a high school graduate, it is always great when you can get a head start on your on your academics.”
West Lauderdale High School senior Brett Mason, 18, from Collinsville, is one of many who is getting a jump on his college studies. He enrolled in MCC's business law class, encouraged by Eagles baseball coach Dillon Sudduth.
“The class will save me money, and I’ll get an elective out of the way,” Mason said.
He plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering.
The classes offered range from principles of biology, college algebra, general psychology and English composition, and there are 130 from which to choose. The class is free, but students will be responsible for any required books.
Students can apply online at www.meridiancc.edu/freeclass/index.html.
Students are encouraged to enroll early. The deadline to apply is June 28.
For more information, call MCC at 601-483-8241.
