Meridian Community College’s new Alumni Association is taking flight and is looking for alums to join.
Theresa Hogan, scholarship and alumni relations coordinator, said the College’s Foundation is working to establish a new MCC Alumni Association. “We want to bring together alumni who share a common bond of pride for their MCC alma mater,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that joining the organization has numerous benefits, including being informed of College events, networking with other alumni, and being an advocate to an institution that provides quality education.
The Alumni Association can help boost the College’s image in the community, Hogan noted. With alumni input, the association can gather historical information and make future campus events more memorable and meaningful.
It is also a way for MCC alums to tell their story and stay connected. "We have so many MCC alums that attribute their successes to MCC, in some part large or small," said Leia Hill, vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation. "We are excited about finding those stories and being able to share them with our community," she said.
Hill noted she envisions feature stories in the College’s Connections magazine, the bi-annual MCC Foundation publication, and social media highlights of new members.
Hill added, "Theresa has a lot of ideas on how to grow the association and we are excited about what's to come."
Joining the MCC Alumni Association is free, Hogan said. As a bonus, those who sign up by Sept. 1 will be entered in a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.
Alums can go to www.meridiancc.edu/alumniassociation to join.
Also, there is a social media group, through the institution's main Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/mccalumniassociation.
For more information about the MCC Alumni Association, contact Hogan at MCC at 601.484.8841.
