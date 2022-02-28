MCC, ECCC receive $1.4M grant to grow lineman programs

A joint effort between Meridian Community College and East Central Community College was rewarded Monday as the two schools received a $1.4 million grant through the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development, also called Accelerate Mississippi, to grow their utility lineman programs.
Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director Ryan Miller said the purpose of his office is to identify industries that are both needed in the state and provide good jobs for Mississippians.
Utility linemen, he said, are in demand throughout the state, and the service they provide to their communities is crucial.
“We could look at the data, look at the statistics to show us that there is a great need for more electrical line workers in the state of Mississippi, but I want to challenge you to think about who those men and women serve and what they do to serve their community,” he said. “These are first responders. These are men and women who put themselves in harm's way to make sure we have power, that we have connectivity. That is no small thing.”
Miller said his office will be working closely with both MCC and ECCC to make sure the two programs have the resources they need to grow and train the workforce utility providers need.
MCC President Tom Huebner said community colleges in Mississippi have a long history of competing with one another. That time has passed, he said.
“The old story that we don’t work together is just that," he said. "It’s an old story.”
The partnership allows both colleges to expand and improve their programs and make Mississippi more competitive, Huebner said. The grant from Accelerate Mississippi, he said, shows how much more can be accomplished by working together.
“Anytime a college like ours receives a grant with the word 'million' in it, it’s a big deal and we’re thankful,” he said. “We’re thankful because it represents confidence in what we do, a commitment to this region and a belief that we have what it takes to create opportunities for industry and potential employees.”
East Central Community College President Brent Gregory said ECCC also was excited about the partnership and grateful for the opportunity to improve not only the college’s lineman program but also the lives of those living in East Central Mississippi and Meridian.
“We've had the utility lineman program for quite some time,” he said. “This will enable us to grow this program as a program that gets individuals out into the workforce in an area not only of need, but in a job where individuals will be able to support their families, stay in their communities, stay in East Central and Meridian districts and move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.