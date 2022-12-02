Winter months can be a chilly inconvenience; for some college students, winter can be challenging.
Budgets become strained because the winter tends to be more expensive, and the colder temperature this season ushers in often makes the body work more to ensure it stays warm.
Offering a warm coat can bring some relief. Thanks to the warm hearts of Meridian Community College faculty, staff, and students, those in need will get a helping hand. Down coats, raincoats, and all-weather jackets were among the donations from MCCers for the first Coats 4 College campaign.
More than 30 coats of all styles, sizes, and colors are ready for distribution through the College's Support Services, that's located on the ground floor of Todd Library, Room 120.
Lashundra Grady, support services coordinator, said the coats would help students struggling to make ends meet – especially at this time of year.
"We need to meet our student's needs in every way possible so that they can focus on learning," said Dawn Wright, psychology instructor. The College's Social Science Division was instrumental in coordinating the drive.
Last winter break, two international students made Wright aware they didn’t have coats.
After reflecting on the situation, the instructor approached her supervisors, and a plan was made to expand the efforts campus-wide.
"The support of my co-workers for this campaign has been amazing. We truly are a college family who cares," Wright said.
The winter months will pass, but the drive – and giving to students in need - will continue. "Faculty and staff do not have to wait until a particular time to give. They may give year-round to Coats 4 College," Wright added.
